Broward Health’s Commitment to Advanced Heart Care

Broward Health is committed to investing in advanced cardiac services upgrades. With its more than 50-year history of providing heart care, Broward Health is considered a leader in cardiovascular treatments.

As one of the nation’s top 10 largest public hospital systems, Broward Health’s multidisciplinary team of experienced cardiac team provides comprehensive clinical, surgical and rehabilitative care.

Advanced Care Close to Home

Both Broward Health Coral Springs and Broward Health Imperial Point recently expanded cardiovascular offerings with state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization labs to provide patients with advanced and life-saving cardiac procedures close to home.

“When it comes to a heart attack, time is of the essence,” said Mammen P. Zachariah, M.D., Director of Cardiovascular Services, Broward Health Imperial Point. “Having a cardiac catheterization lab close to home allows our multidisciplinary medical team to quickly determine crucial and life-saving next steps in treatment.”

At Broward Health Imperial Point, the cath lab and interventional radiology suite is on the ground floor — just steps from the Emergency Department. This provides cardiac patients and their families with a more seamless experience. The new cardiac suite includes two procedures rooms, seven patient care bays, an isolation room, a room devoted to echocardiograms, three diagnostic stress lab stations, and a spacious waiting room equipped with the latest patient monitoring technology. The comprehensive cardiac and interventional radiology unit seamlessly combines interconnected services, providing patients with the highest quality, timely care.

“Patients also have access to screenings and diagnoses as well as treatment for cardiovascular conditions such as chest pain, heart attacks, heart failure, heart valve problems, cardiogenic shock and more,” said Randy Gross, CEO of Broward Health Imperial Point.

At Broward Health Coral Springs, patients also have access to advanced screenings and diagnoses in the hospital’s expansive cath lab that includes four patient care bays and is equipped with the latest patient monitoring technology.

“The goal of our cath lab is to help improve the overall health of the community where our physicians perform a variety of diagnostic tests associated with cardiac and vascular diseases, so patients are treated closer to home,” said Jared Smith, CEO of Broward Health Coral Springs.

A Leader in Cardiac Technology

In bringing the latest in cardiac care to Florida, Broward Health Medical Center recently established a robotic electrophysiology program to treat heart rhythm disorders. By partnering with Stereotaxis, a global leader in innovative robotic technologies for cardiac arrhythmias, the Fort Lauderdale hospital expands access to advanced minimally invasive heart treatments.

Broward Health Medical Center is the only hospital in South Florida offering robotic-assisted procedures to treat patients suffering from arrhythmias and is the first in Florida, and among the first in the nation, to adopt the latest Genesis Robotic Magnetic Navigation system.

Broward Health Medical Center was also the first hospital in Broward County to offer patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation (NVAF), an alternative to long-term blood thinners with the next-generation WATCHMAN FLX Left Atrial Appendage Closure (LAAC) implant. The WATCHMAN FLX, which was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, may reduce the risk of stroke in patients with NVAF who need an alternative to oral anticoagulation therapy. Since its inception, more than 300 procedures have been performed in seven years.

In addition to being the first in bringing this technology, Broward Health is part of a large-scale clinical trial looking to expand the patient population eligible for the Watchman FLX.

A clinical study, partly conducted at Broward Health Medical Center, revealed that the WATCHMAN FLX had a success rate of about 99%, said Ahmed Osman, M.D., medical director of the Cardiac Electrophysiology Lab at Broward Health Medical Center. “We can discontinue blood thinners and have just as much protection from stroke,” he said.

Additionally, Watchman FLX protection is continuous, unlike blood thinners, which must be stopped before and after surgery. Other benefits include potentially reducing risks of complication and possibly accelerating patient recovery.

“We are hoping that all patients who have AFib will have the chance of coming off blood thinners,” Dr. Osman said.

The re-imagined cardiac cath labs, clinical trials and the use of first-in-its-kind technology are just a few examples of Broward Health’s multilayered approach to advanced cardiac care with a focus on enhancing patients’ health and wellness.

For more information, visit BrowardHealth.org/Cardiac or call (954) 759-7500.

