Broward’s Only Mango Festival Welcomes 1,200 Guests in Breakout Third Year

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Island SPACE Mango Festival continues its rapid rise as a signature cultural celebration and economic driver for South Florida

By Calibe Thompson

PEMBROKE PINES, FL. —Island SPACE Caribbean Museum’s third annual Mango Festival welcomed approximately 1,200 attendees on Father’s Day, marking the event’s largest turnout yet and nearly doubling attendance from the previous year.

As Broward County’s only mango festival, the rapidly growing celebration is establishing itself as one of South Florida’s premier mango-centered events, joining the region’s most recognized festivals while offering a distinctly Caribbean experience.

Held at the Charles F. Dodge City Center in Pembroke Pines, the 2026 festival brought together families, food lovers, home gardeners, cultural enthusiasts and community leaders from across Broward, Miami-Dade and Palm Beach counties, with guests traveling from as far as Port St Lucie and Tampa. The strong turnout has organizers exploring expanded space and longer programming for future editions.

“This is only our third year, and we’ve nearly doubled attendance year after year while continuing to elevate the experience,” said Calibe Thompson, Executive Director of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum. “For many people from the Caribbean, mangoes are part of our cultural DNA. Mango season carries a kind of reverence. It brings back memories of childhood, family, community and home. At Island SPACE, we understand this connection is deeply emotional, almost spiritual. This festival celebrates the culture, stories and traditions that surround the fruit, and that is why people connect with it so powerfully.”

Guests were welcomed by Grace Foods, the festival’s lead sponsor, with samples of Tropical Rhythms mango-flavored juice drinks, making the brand one of the first experiences attendees encountered upon arrival. Children also enjoyed Grace chips in the Kids Corner.

Grace Foods presented the crowd-favorite Mango Eating Contest, one of the day’s most entertaining highlights. Fathers were also celebrated inside Daddy’s Kingdom, presented by Funfetti Party Rentals, where dads enjoyed gifts, pampering and relaxation experiences in a playful Father’s Day environment.

Food, Flavor and Festive Energy

The festival blended culinary experiences, education and entertainment into a vibrant showcase of Caribbean culture.

Guests packed chef demonstrations featuring Chef Irie, Chef Thia, Chef Winston Williams and Chef Guillermo, each presenting creative mango-inspired dishes.

The energy remained high throughout the afternoon thanks to dynamic co-hosting by Frankie Red and Raul Blaze, along with performances by Lauderhill Steel Ensemble, sponsored by Miami Carnival, plus crowd-pleasing appearances by Soca Fitness featuring Paige Romans and KOTR Konpa Dance Studio.

One of the day’s most talked-about attractions was the Mango Sommelier Experience, which proved so popular that organizers added an impromptu third tasting session to meet demand for curated flights of rare and exotic mangoes.

Educational workshops led by Andre the Farmer and Arianna De La Paz also drew packed rooms, with attendees eager to learn about grafting, cultivation and home growing techniques.

Mangoes, Markets and Momentum

The festival delivered meaningful economic and community impact for participating businesses, growers and nonprofit organizations.

More than 40 vendors participated, including 13 packaged and hot food vendors, approximately 12 community partners, and a diverse collection of artisan businesses. Each was encouraged to incorporate a mango-inspired element into their offerings, resulting in everything from mango-infused dishes and beverages to handcrafted tropical accessories.

More than 5,000 pounds of mangoes were sold during the festival, and several vendors sold out before the event ended.

“Events like this create value far beyond same-day sales,” said Christina Brown, Vice President of the Island SPACE Board and one of the festival’s lead producers. “Vendors leave with new followers, new customers and new relationships. Just as importantly, they become part of a growing cultural ecosystem that continues generating opportunity long after the festival ends.”

The festival also drew notable civic and corporate support. Elected officials in attendance included Broward County Commissioners Hazelle Rogers and Alexandra Davis, Lauderdale Lakes Commissioners Karlene Maxwell Williams and Easton Harrison, and Sunrise Commissioner Latoya Clarke, and Plantation Councilman Louis Reinstein. Consuls General Bruce Lai of Trinidad and Tobago and Kerry Frank of Grenada attended with family. Sponsors in attendance included representatives from Grace Foods, Broward County Cultural Division, Crichton Mullings & Associates, and NAI Miami–Fort Lauderdale.

Beyond the festivities, the event expanded awareness of Island SPACE Caribbean Museum and its year-round mission. Proceeds help support the museum’s work to preserve, celebrate and elevate Caribbean heritage through exhibitions, education and public programming across South Florida and throughout the diaspora.

Planning for Island SPACE Mango Festival 2027 is already underway, with expanded experiences under consideration as demand continues to grow.

“We’re excited to keep bringing culture to the community and welcoming the community into our culture,” Thompson said. “We look forward to seeing everyone again next year.”

More information is available at islandspacefl.org.Donate: islandspacefl.org/donate