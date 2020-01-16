BSO Welcomes New Public Information Office

By Veda Coleman-Wright/Director of PIO

The Broward Sheriff’s Office is pleased to welcome Gerdy St. Louis to the Public Information Office.

Prior to joining the department, Gerdy worked as the communications director for Infinite Source Communications Group where she was charged with overseeing and leading the public involvement efforts for major roadway design and construction projects for the Florida Department of Transportation, the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department and the City of Miami Beach.

She served as the public information officer for the I-75 Express Lanes project, the Palmetto Expressway east and west project and the Miami-Dade Downtown Water Loop project and has experience in planning, coordinating and executing press conferences, elected official briefings, public meetings and ribbon-cutting ceremonies.

Gerdy’s career in communications and law enforcement began at Hollywood Police Department where she worked as a 911 operator/dispatcher for nearly 10 years.

A native of Miami-Dade County, Gerdy holds a bachelor’s degree in public relations and a master’s degree in crisis communications from Florida International University, where she also worked as a public relations digital teaching assistant for five years.