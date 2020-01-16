Year Round Candy Wonderland

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

On December 26, I went to Candytopia, a colorful exhibition with beautiful candy art and actual candy which visitors can sample. Candytopia sends its visitors through a trip straight out of a Willy Wonka dream. It has plenty of sugar sculptures and colorful areas to pose and take pictures. But, it also has interactive elements such as giant swings, colorful confetti, a massive foam marshmallow pit, and candy samples. Posing with a candified replica of Prince’s love symbol guitar, admiring the artistry of portraits made out of gummy bears, or posing for selfies, these rooms prove equally delightful for children and the young-at-heart.