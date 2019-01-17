CALLING ALL TEENS! Let’s Talk

The Links of the Greater Fort Lauderdale Chapter is hosting Four Townhall Sessions focusing on Black History including Black Lives Matter, Blacks in the Arts, International Issues, Health and Human Services and HOW these issues are connected to our communities locally and internationally. Our hope is to have a dialogue on issues not covered in our school curriculum or not covered in depth.

Some emphasis will be placed each week on College Entrance Test Date deadlines, the College Application process and deadlines as well on Historically Black Colleges.

The goal in these sessions is to allow a dialogue between the panelists and the teens on the world around them.

Scholarship opportunities may also be available for some Seniors.

The sessions will be held on the following Saturdays from 10 to 12 a.m., at the Lauderhill 6-12 School, located at 1901 NW 49th Avenue, Lauderhill, Florida 33313: January 26th, February 2nd, February 16th, March 2nd. The Culminating event is scheduled for April 6th.

The Links Incorporated is an international, not-for-profit corporation, established in 1946. The membership consists of nearly 14,000 professional women of color in 283 chapters located in 41 states, the District of Columbia and the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. The Fort Lauderdale Chapter of the Links, Incorporated is committed to helping students expand their knowledge and encourage further educational pursuits.

This is an opportunity Your teen should not miss.