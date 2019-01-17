Public Awareness Campaign Aims to Keep Children’s Safe, Nurtured and Healthy with Series of Community Events

The Children’s Services Council (CSC) of Broward County, in partnership with Mt. Bethel Human Services Corp., On Call Leadership, Inc. and dozens of other organizations, presents the 33311 Walk and Family Festival on January 26, 10 a.m. 2 p.m., at Joseph C. Carter Park, 1450 W. Sunrise Blvd., Fort Lauderdale.

The event, which launches a 4-month-long Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign, will feature entertainment from 103.5 The Beat Stichiz and DJ Ivory, local student dance troupes, dozens of vendors providing free resources and giveaways, and information on how to keep children safe from abuse and neglect. In addition, attendees will have the opportunity to join a community march with a stop at the Art House to express support for “Growing the Voice of Our Future” this year’s theme of the campaign. The 33311 Walk and Family Festival will highlight the importance for youth of “Knowing Your History”, celebrating accomplishments, learning from the past and createring a brighter future. Other community events throughout the four-month campaign that will culminate in April, during Child Abuse

Prevent on Month include:

Survivors Stroll (March 2), the Me & My Dad Challenge (March 30), and the Family Sun & Resource Fair (April 13).

For information on Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children visit cscbroward.org/browardaware or call (954) 377-1119.

About Broward AWARE

The Broward AWARE! Protecting OUR Children campaign, powered by the Children’s Services Council,

is an awareness campaign that uses the full spectrum of media to ensure that Broward County families, educators, media, law enforcement and all stakeholders use and share resources that make it possible for children to safely realize their full potential, hopes and dreams. The campaign is inspired by the work of the Ounce of Prevent on Fund of Florida and Prevent Child Abuse/Pinwheels for Prevent on Florida.

Local partners include: 2-1-1 Broward, A Child Is Missing, ARC Broward, Broward Regional Health Planning Council & Human Services Innovations, Broward County Nancy J. Cotterman Center, Broward County Family Success Center, Broward County Parks & Recreation, Broward County Public Schools, Broward Sheriff ’s Office, ChildNet, Children’s Services Council of Broward County, City of Fort Lauderdale, Department of Children and Families, Chrysalis Health, Fort Lauderdale Police Dept., Early Steps, Florida Dept. of Health in Broward County, Guardian ad Litem, HANDY, Healthy Mothers Healthy Babies of Broward, Hosanna 4 Youth, Jack & Jill Children’s Center, Kid Inc., KidSafe Foundation, Mt. Bethel Human Services, On Call Leadership, Ounce of Prevent on Florida, the SoFIA, Swim Central, SWIMS Foundation, YMCA of South Florida, Young At Art, Youth Matter and more….

About the Children’s Services Council of Broward County

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority which was established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and was reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorized the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care. To learn more about programs and services the Children’s Services Council funds, please call (954) 377-1000 or go to h ps://www.cscbroward. org/. Follow us on Twitter at @ CSCBroward and on Facebook