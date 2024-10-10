Candidate Van Horn Hosts Meet-up with Squid Game Contestants

Submitted by Cindy Schutt

Squid Game Player 286, also known as Chad Van Horn, hosted a gathering at the Sparrow in Fort Lauderdale with fellow contestants of Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge to celebrate Van Horn’s run for Fort Lauderdale City Commission, District 2. Squid competitors in attendance included Player 016 Sam Lantz, Player 087 Kyle Christiansen, Player 077 Marina Palladino, Player 166 Louisa Warwick and Player 258 Amanda “Brownie” Brown.

Van Horn left a lasting impression on many players in the game, strangers who have since become lifelong friends, especially his dear friend Brownie.

“We’re here for Big Chad, Chad Van Horn,” Brownie said at the event. “He was truly my rock inside the game, he protected me, he made sure I had everything I needed. He is the most compassionate person I’ve ever met. This is why I know Chad will be perfect for Fort Lauderdale Commissioner, District 2.

“He truly cares about people, all people, not just rich people, not only people who can benefit him, not only people who give him things,” she added. “He cares about people because of who they are at their core.”

Van Horn, who finished in the top 10 out of 456 contestants in Squid Game: The Challenge, stayed true to himself, never compromising his character during the grueling competition. He brings this same character to the Fort Lauderdale District 2 race.

“I am committed to making a difference in this community,” said Van Horn. “I’m dedicated to uniting diverse perspectives and fostering mutual respect to find solutions to our most pressing issues, from homelessness, to infrastructure, to responsible development. Fort Lauderdale is ready for a leader who will put the needs of our citizens first. I am that person.”

Fort Lauderdale’s firefighters agree. The Professional Fire Fighters, Inc. I.A.F.F. Local 765 recently endorsed Van Horn’s candidacy.

Van Horn is the founding partner attorney of bankruptcy firm Van Horn Law Group, P.A., among the top five bankruptcy firms in Florida based on the number of cases filed in the last 12 months (pacer.gov). The mission of Van Horn Law Group is to restore peace of mind to individuals in financial distress by providing first-rate, affordable legal services with compassion, understanding and respect.