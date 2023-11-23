Cannabis Use Offers Cancer Patients Relief from Treatment’s Side Effects

Editor’s note: This commentary is provided by the Medical Marijuana Education and Research Initiative (MMERI) of Florida A&M University.

Dr. Johnny Bernard, a board-certified radiation oncologist based in Palm Coast, Fla., had his doubts about the medical benefits of cannabis. However, his perspective changed when he witnessed its effectiveness in relieving cancer treatment side effects among his patients. Over time, the consistent positive stories from patients turned him from a skeptic to a supporter of medical cannabis.

Perhaps hearing testimonies like Stefanie Suriel’s convinced Dr. Bernard to become a medical marijuana-qualified physician when Florida legalized low-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) cannabis to treat people with qualifying conditions, including cancer. In 2018, Ms. Suriel was diagnosed with incurable metastatic cervical cancer and began intense chemotherapy and prescription drugs that left her feeling “completely detached.” Shortly after, she started researching medical marijuana as an alternative medicinal pain treatment.

She claims THC-infused and cannabidiol (CBD) products changed everything, relieving nausea and significantly improving the quality of her life over five years of cancer treatment. Today, Ms. Suriel calls herself a “cancer thriver,” thanks to cannabis. Her experiences with the plant inspired her to earn a master’s degree in medical cannabis science and therapeutics from the University of Maryland.

Dr. Mandip Singh Sachdeva, professor of pharmaceutical sciences at Florida A&M University, was intrigued with cannabis as a cancer treatment and launched a study to “see if all the hype I’m hearing is true or not.” Dr. Sachdeva tested various tumors, including breast cancer and lung cells, and discovered that the right combination of CBD, CBG [cannabigerol], CBC [cannabichromene], and chemotherapy stopped tumor growth.

Drs. Bernard, Sachdeva, and Ms. Suriel all emphasize the importance of obtaining cannabis from state-regulated dispensaries, warning against illegally sourced products or those found in convenience stores and gas stations. Although some cannabis products are sold at stores, they can still contain harmful additives.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iMHl-zv3m6A to watch MMERI’s Conversations on Cannabis Virtual Forum featuring board-certified radiation oncologist Dr. Johnny Bernard, researcher and FAMU professor Dr. Mandip Sachdeva, and cancer survivor Stefanie Suriel discuss cannabis as a treatment for cancer