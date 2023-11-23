Give thanks in all things and fell relief in releasing

Daniel heard about the law, but when he returned home, he went upstairs and prayed in front of the window that faced Jerusalem. In the same way that he had always done, he knelt down in prayer three times a day, giving thanks to God. Daniel 6:10 (Amplified Bible)

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Though difficult it may be, we should become conscious in all situations to give thanks.

At times I’m sure there are moments when it seems like the tenderness of the wounds have yet to heal and they so easily give way to the slightest pressure of the gentlest touch.

The wounds are so fresh that warmth from the sun rays brings agony to the memory of the cause and rekindles the fiery hurt.

When your back is up against the wall and your head is throbbing from banging it against what appears to be insurmountable odds, you hope that solutions would pour out instead of your existence.

“Hope- where is the hope”? This question bounces off the walls of your mind echoing like a yodel in the Swiss Alps. The feeling of hopelessness engulfs and like a beam of light when it reaches the water you wish that this despair could be refracted and converted to solace.

Where oh where has my little comfort gone and how do I survive or carry on when all I ever had disappeared like a sunset?

“Express gratitude for a bountiful Thanksgiving with all its trimmings, from all of us at the Westside Gazette. While Thanksgiving isn’t a Holy Day, our daily acknowledgment of blessings shapes our perspective. Instead of unnecessary mental gymnastics over control, find solace in a thankful heart and trust in the guidance of the Holy Word.

Facing hardships isn’t easy but understanding and faith provide a better perspective. Just as seasons change, everything has its time and place—what’s meant to happen will happen. Life is a blessing; every day, every moment, deserves praise.

In another reflection, a serious accident reminded me of the profound love we feel for those close to us. As the holidays approach, the specter of accidents and loss heightens our emotions. Thanksgiving is more than a day; it should be a lifelong practice of gratitude for the precious gift of life.

Even in challenging times, giving thanks becomes a source of solace. Prayer and thanksgiving, not just reserved for one day, offer relief and a connection with a higher power. May every moment be treated with the gratitude it deserves.

Happy Thanksgiving, and may we approach every moment with the thanks that should be given for what we have!”