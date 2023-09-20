CAREERSOURCE BROWARD NAMES DR. PETER B. LICATA TO BROWARD WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT BOARD

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (September 18, 2023) –

CareerSource Broward (CSBD), the premier workforce agency providing career training, assistance, and job placement services for job seekers, as well as recruiting and training services for employers, has named Dr. Peter B. Licata, superintendent of Broward County Public Schools (BCPS) to its Broward Workforce Development Board (BWDB).

“We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Licata to the Broward Workforce Development Board,” said Carol Hylton, CEO of CareerSource Broward. “Further cementing our long-standing and deep relationship with Broward County Public Schools, having Dr. Licata’s voice and direction on our board will be invaluable. From in-school programs and summer youth employment opportunities to career path planning and post-graduate training, CareerSource Broward is committed to setting Broward’s youth on a positive trajectory of career fulfillment. In this area, both Dr. Licata and CareerSource Broward share perfectly aligned priorities.”

Over the course of his nearly 30-year career in education, Dr. Licata spent 15 years both teaching and leading at the middle and high school levels, and 14 years at the district leadership level as director of secondary curriculum and assistant superintendent, before becoming a regional superintendent and now superintendent of schools for BCPS. Dr. Licata earned a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the University of Miami, a Master of Science in Educational Leadership from Barry University, and a Doctor of Philosophy in Global Leadership from Lynn University, with a focus on preparing students for the 21st century workforce.

“I am delighted to join the Broward Workforce Development Board and support its mission of developing a skilled workforce,” said Dr. Licata. “As an educator, I am impressed by CareerSource Broward’s commitment to providing our youth with both practical and instructive career-focused experiences. I look forward to engaging with CareerSource Broward to prepare the youth of Broward County as they transition from students into the workforce of the future.”

About CareerSource Broward (CSBD)

CareerSource Broward (CSBD), the administrative entity of the Broward Workforce Development Board, is a federally funded, locally controlled organization that provides innovative employment solutions and quality workforce services to businesses and individuals in Broward County. These services are delivered through three strategically located career centers, which provide individual assistance with Employ Florida, job placement services, career coaching and other employment-related needs. For more information, please visit www.careersourcebroward.com, facebook.com/CareerSourceBroward or follow @CareerSourceBD on Instagram and X.