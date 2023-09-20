Pompano Beach Arts Newest Exhibition Parallel Worlds Explores Migration Internationally Recognized Artist Leonardo Montoya’s

Art Reflects Global Journeys

Submitted by Kay Renz

Pompano Beach Arts is proud to present a solo exhibition by acclaimed artist Leonard Montoya. Parallel Worlds explores the challenges and rewards of migration through the eyes of the artist, who has lived in multiple countries. Through his stunning portraits and paintings encompassing nature and architecture, he draws a parallel between his experiences and the migration stories of his subjects. The exhibition will run at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center through December 22, 2023. Learn more at www.pompanobeacharts.org

“Leonardo was one of last year’s Artists in Residence at our other venue, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center,” said Ty Tabing, Cultural Affairs Director. “His work is impressive, moving, and bound to stir conversation!”

Montoya, who was born in Colombia, moved to the United States 25 years ago and has also resided in the United Arab Emirates. These journeys have influenced his perspective about the world, which is reflected in his art. His personal experiences color his work and provide a unique context for how he reflects his subjects, while exploring the universal themes of displacement, identity, and resilience.

“My hope is that this exhibition will help people understand the complexities of migration and the challenges migrants face,” stated Montoya. “I also believe these works will encourage people to embrace their own cultural heritage and see the world with new eyes.”

Montoya is known for portraying the uniqueness of people so viewers can relate, accept, and embrace diversity. Empowering the characters he paints, he highlights each person’s beauty and singularity, giving voice to the daily warriors who are often overlooked.

The Pompano Beach Cultural Center is located at 50 West Atlantic Boulevard, Pompano Beach, Florida 33060.

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City’s premiere cultural arts venues, including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City’s Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts’ Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.