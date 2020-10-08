CELEBES SEA Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Bernardo Sanderson, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida

CELEBES SEA (Oct. 5, 2020) Aviation Structural Mechanic 1st Class Bernardo Sanderson, from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, applies safety wire to a hold back bar in the hydraulic shop of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Quinton A. Lee)