Celebrating Black History Month Pompano Beach Cultural Center

Feb 01 – Feb 28

Black History Month

During February, we honor the triumphs and incomparable contributions of African Americans and Black people worldwide by celebrating historic accomplishments, music, art, food, community, and more. Pompano Beach is proud to host a rich roster of events for everyone to enjoy! The Tiger Trail Festival is also this month and will feature an epic array of festivities, including a black-tie gala, a 5k walk, a gospel concert, and a street festival.

Event Line-Up

Now – March 21 │The Four Corners of My Mind Art Exhibition by Anthony Burks

Experience the vibrant artistry and cultural impact of native Floridian Anthony Burks in a dynamic exhibition celebrating his mastery of diverse media and dedication to arts education this Black History Month at Pompano Beach Arts. Click here to learn more about the exhibition.

February 7 │Reflections of Rock Hill and Sumter – AiR of the Month Art Exhibition

With a lifelong passion for art and a mission to expand artistic access, Constance Ivana uses her creative voice to tackle issues of social justice and Black history, primarily through vibrant works in spray paint and acrylics. Currently an artist-in-residence at History Fort Lauderdale, her pieces are often imbued with messages of hope and encouragement. Click here to learn more about the artist.

February 7 │Timeless Divas

Celebrate the legendary voices of Black female powerhouses in an unforgettable evening as Ebony Carlson delivers soulful tributes to icons like Tina Turner, Whitney Houston, Billie Holiday, and more. Click here to learn more about the event and purchase tickets.

February 8 │Story Time │BHM Special Edition

Join us for a special story time celebrating Black History Month; LaToya Jordan will be reading The Little Basketball Star. Click here to learn more.

February 9 │Soulful Sundays featuring Dr. J

Join us this Black History Month for Soulful Sundays, a vibrant celebration of African-American culture featuring top-tier South Florida talent in Soul, R&B, Jazz, Blues, and Funk. This event is set to an unforgettable night of music, food, and community! Click here to learn more about our monthly Soulful Sundays.

February 15 │Tiger Trail Festival

Click here to learn more about local Black History Month Celebration events hosted by Tiger Trail Festival.

February 20 │Living Room Concert Series featuring Ulyssess Pinkney

Click here to learn more.

February 22 │Freedom Reads: A Banned Book Presentation

The 2025 Banned Books Program, in partnership with the Tiger Trail Festival, will feature live sculpting, thought-provoking art installations, and community-driven discussions about censorship and freedom of expression. This year, we’re also launching a book drive to share banned books through the city’s tiny library network, expanding access to these powerful works. Click here to learn more.

February 22 │Ladies of Simone

Join us for an unforgettable evening as the Ladies of Simone honor the legacy of Nina Simone, performing timeless classics like “I Loves You Porgy,” “My Baby Just Cares for Me,” and “To Be Young, Gifted, and Black,” celebrating her profound impact on music and culture. Click here to learn more.

February 27 │Jazz Reflections

A free jazz music concert with Nicole Yarling celebrating black history and delightful jazz sounds. Click here to learn more and register.