Celebrating Cecelia’s Life – A Life Well Lived

Cecelia Izora Isham-Hayes was the first born of Abraham and Christabelle Isham. She was born on Monday, August 10, 1931 in Ocala, Florida. She was the first grandchild for her beloved Maternal Grandparents, Elijah and Margain (Johnson) Vaught.

Cecelia grew and grew and grew, earning the honor of being Valedictorian of her class at Edward Waters High School in Jacksonville, Florida. That little girl matured and matriculated through college starting at 15 years of age. She then spent time at Spelman College, later completing her BS in Biology at North Carolina College, now NCCU, in 1952. She married Edward D. Hayes in June 1954. She later went on to earn her MS degree in Health Education from North Carolina College in 1958. Cecelia accomplished the formidable task of receiving her Master’s Degree while balancing the roles of wife and mother of two sets of twin daughters.

Cecelia rendered 30 years of untiring employment service within the Broward County School System in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She worked in various capacities, including teacher, administrator, and director. Another highlight of Cecelia’s life work is when she worked as an Assistant in the office and under the tutelage of The Late Mary McCleod Bethune at Bethune Cookman College in Daytona Beach, Florida.

Cecelia was a chartered and loyal member of the Zeta Rho Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc., which she joined in 1955, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. She was a Golden Soror. She was a proud and active member of Mount Hermon AME Church in Fort Lauderdale. She was most proud when she became a Golden Eagle at her beloved NCCU. She was also an Associate Member of First Calvary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina, where she would consistently give to the ministry work.

After retirement Cecelia returned to her birthplace of Ocala, Florida, where she resided until her health declined in 2018. LaTriece, Raj and Lois took on the mantel of caregiving until Cecelia’s earthly departure on June 15, 2020.

Cecelia loved her family and was so proud of each of them: Her daughters, sons-in-love, and grands and great -grands: Elise and William; *Joshua, LaTriece and Raj; *ChrisAngel and *Curtis; Joyce (Deceased) and Carter; *Joy, *Bradley and *Terese; **CJ ; *Jennifer and Anthony; **Anthony, Jr. and **Jada Judith and Fredrick; *John, *Jordan, *Fredrick II and Josephine; **Fredrick III, **Lincoln and **Ellington Grace, Alberta G. Isham (Sister); Abraham L. Isham, Jr. (Brother) and Gloria; Alan and Kelley, Roderick and Tracie, Raymond and Rosemary (Nephews and Nieces) and their children.

Cecelia also loved her Sorors, extended family and her many friends.

We are most grateful to our Heavenly Father for lending her to us for 88 years and 10 months.

To God Be the Glory for the Great Things He Has Done.

A Family Memorial Service was held on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at First Calvary Baptist Church in Durham, North Carolina.

Condolences can be sent to Mrs. Judith and Pastor Fredrick Davis, 4 Chelan Court, Durham, NC 27713 or pastor@firstcalvary.org.

(*denotes Grandchildren and **denotes Great-Grandchildren)