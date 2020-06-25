If you are playing a game, don’t expect me to play

A Message From The Publisher

The wisdom of the prudent is to understand his way: but the folly of fools is deceit –Proverbs 14:8 KJV

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

As this political season gains more and more momentum, people are realizing just how serious local elections are. Not discounting the need to be conscious about the national leadership of this country, however, most importantly are our local elections.

We know that us (sic), the local citizens, have the most direct benefit when we exercise our responsibility of putting people in office at the state and local level.

Those elected people should have proven to be servants and not self-serving, and, if they haven’t we should not re-elect them. And for those who are seeking office there should be some form of a track record and a platform that includes their willingness to serve others and not in reverse order or a behavior of an opportunist nor one of an exclusionist.

As the publisher of the Westside Gazette, I want to make sure that this is understood and notwithstanding, that if ANY politician is seeking office and they are spending advertising dollars in other forms of media and are asking or implying that your information will be given freely on either of our platforms, let it be If you have never thought about how disheartening it is for a Black newspaper to receive press releases from Black politicians to run for free and see at the bottom “PAID POLITICAL ADVERTISING” and then see this paid advertising in “other” newspapers and other forms. IT DOES NOT FEEL PRETTY.

I’m reminded of a quote from a Abraham Kuyper, an extraordinary individual, a prolific intellectual, theologian and an active politician, who said: “When the principles that run against your deepest convictions begin to win the day, then the battle is your calling, and peace has become sin. You must at the price of dearest peace lay your convictions bare before friend and enemy with all the fire of your faith”.

In this day and moment and atmosphere, please understand this from me: I am not a racist; however, I am a realist and I do understand that if we don’t speak up for our people then who will? A smart Politician is one who uses his money wisely; a politician that you might have to question is one who doesn’t spend money with those that look like them.

I understand politics and I understand politicians. What I have difficulty with and don’t understand are the politrickins.

The time is now! If you don’t know who is in the foxhole with you, you might become the shield between the bullets that were meant for them.

In the game of politics: “America has no permanent friends or enemies, only interests”

– Henry Kissinger

Don’t hate on me; hate on the game.