When we don’t know

A Message From The Publisher

34-35 Jesus said, “Father, forgive these people! They don’t know what they’re doing.” [a] Luke 23:34-35 (CEV)

By Bobby R Henry Sr.

I know it’s been a while since Black America has come together and agreed to galvanized over the deaths of a Black person not of any blood kin. Society has groomed some of us so that if it does not affect us directly we have learn to walk away without regret. We have become absent of anything remotely akin to the true aspect of a spiritual connection to one another. That being, the spiritual connective void has created a gateway totally separating us from the thought and presence of the Holy Spirit.

This separation negates any true understanding of our connections to each other, forcing us to rely on the physicalities and not the real connection.

the real connection.

Because of this absence of linking together, we hate and destroy what we think we hate not really knowing what we hate.

And when I don’t spend time in God’s Word I really struggle with the thought of wanting to destroy what I think I hate.

The Scripture of Luke 23:34-35 is one of the tougher ones that we may come across. To learn to forgive others is a difficult task, especially when we look at what’s transparent today within our society specifically as it deals with racism and hatred which appears to be the common denominator that has this country and the world in a virus-sickening state.

How do we learn to forgive?

I don’t want anybody to think or believe that people can continue to disrespect, disregard and diminish the quality of life for anyone and do not retaliate in some way. Jesus got mad and turned over tables and people are far less than Jesus.

It was tables then and now it’s whatever we can get our hands on.

It’s hard to forgive when we’re the ones who are being subjected to despair, oppression and death. Everybody can see it and no one has said a damn thing about it but offer disenfranchised excuses and pacifiers to keep us calm until the next time.

Well the next time is here and those who find it comfortable to be Black now and all of a sudden you can speak out at this chosen time, be careful, your mask will come off. While there are many honest sympathizers who are joining the lamentations of the oppressed as if to remember that our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ died on the cross for all us, and we know just how deplorable we can be, please go out and convince your friends that oppression is real and yes we all have had a hand in it.

Yet God’s innocent Son, our brother, died for trash like us, yes the ones who have created such ones that are out in the streets begging to be heard and not trampled upon by law enforcement and racist feet as if we we’re grapes be pressed for wine glasses for the rich.

We will never learn to forgive if we don’t spend time in the Word of God, trust me. Brothers we have to do that to find the way to forgive and I’m praying that we spend that time to find the way to forgive and to share it with those who we may not want to forgive and teach others how to forgive. To all, I love you and there ain’t nothing you can do about it. God bless and have a good day and remember five minutes in the Word of God will teach us and bring us to a closer understanding of how to forgive.

Let us not be like them when we are on our knees praying; however, it appears that when they are on their knees they are preying. ”