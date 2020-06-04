SOUTH FLORIDA JOINS THE NATION IN OUTCRY FOR JUSTICE

June 4, 2020 Carma Henry Feature, Local News 0

   BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Snapshot from ‘Justice for George Floyd’ protests. (Top left) Sheriff Tony Gregory kneels with local protestors in honor of slained Minnesota man, George Floyd (Photo via Facebook). (Bottom left) Fort  Lauderdale Police Officer Krystle Smith chastises Officer Steven Pohorence; who had assaulted an unarmed peaceful Black female protestor while she was on here knees with her hands up (Photo credit: Alex Dixon). (Bottom right) Broward protest organizers Tify Burks and Jasmen M. Rogers-Shaw lead the crowd hand in hand. (Photo credit: Arri Henry/Westside Gazette)

 

 

About Carma Henry 15515 Articles
Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*