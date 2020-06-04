SOUTH FLORIDA JOINS THE NATION IN OUTCRY FOR JUSTICE

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – Snapshot from ‘Justice for George Floyd’ protests. (Top left) Sheriff Tony Gregory kneels with local protestors in honor of slained Minnesota man, George Floyd (Photo via Facebook). (Bottom left) Fort Lauderdale Police Officer Krystle Smith chastises Officer Steven Pohorence; who had assaulted an unarmed peaceful Black female protestor while she was on here knees with her hands up (Photo credit: Alex Dixon). (Bottom right) Broward protest organizers Tify Burks and Jasmen M. Rogers-Shaw lead the crowd hand in hand. (Photo credit: Arri Henry/Westside Gazette)