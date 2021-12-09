Celebrating HIV/AIDS Day at Deerfield Beach High School

December 9, 2021 Carma Henry Local News 0
The bicycle in the photo was presented to club members who were able to answer the most questions concerning HIV/AIDS. The bicycle was donated by Melvin Wright and BLACC. BLACC is the acronym for Black Leadership AIDS Crisis Coalition Power by AHF. 

By Sophia Gargum 

More than 35 million people have died from HIV/AIDS. World AIDS Day is an international day dedicated to raising awareness of the AIDS pandemic caused by the spread of HIV infection. World AIDS Day brings together people from all around the world to raise awareness about HIV/AIDS and demonstrate international solidarity in the face of the pandemic. Testing regularly should be prioritized.

Testing is the first step in getting people diagnosed then linked to care. HIV awareness is important to me because we need to increase knowledge and fight prejudice to maintain and achieve the objectives. Many people living with HIV untested can harm people’s lives forever from not being tested regularly. My club members and I plan to do our part by informing our school on the importance of this epidemic.

