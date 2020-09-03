Chadwick Boseman was more than just the Black Panther star

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

By Layla Davidson

On Friday August 29, Black Panther Movie Star, Chadwick Boseman, who was 43-years old, passed away due to cancer.

The actor made such an impact on the Black community. He made movies even when he was sick. Boseman persevered and fought until the end.

Fans later found out that Boseman was diagnosed with cancer in 2016. Additionally, the company Marvel planned a Black Panther Sequel. However, fans were not here for it. They do not want anybody else playing his role.

Many felt that the actor was a part of their family and when he passed it was like death in the family.

I send my condolences to Boseman family. This year has been full of surprises and heartbreaks. Despite all of the ups and downs we have had to face the Lord Who is with us.