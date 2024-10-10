The OIC of South Florida , Newton Sanon and the OIC of South Florida team hosted its 2024 Middle Class Summit, a two-day event aimed at finding solutions to the challenges facing America’s middle class. The event was held on Oct. 2-3 at the Hardrock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood. OIC of South Florida is a community-based workforce development, education and training organization for adults and youth.

The summit brought together experts in areas like workforce, housing, healthcare and economic development, along with policymakers, employers, educators and community leaders.

The goal of the event is to discuss and address the problems that make it hard for people to enter or stay in the middle class. These include rising costs of living, access to affordable housing, and disparities in education and healthcare. The issues will be discussed specifically within the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, which increased financial struggles for families across Florida.

It was focused on challenges faced by the middle class in our communities. The summit aimed to address criminal justice reform and reentry barriers, which can significantly impact the middle class. By helping individuals reintegrate into society and contribute economically, we can rebuild lives and strengthen communities.

*Key Areas of Focus:*

– _Criminal Justice Reform_: Addressing the challenges faced by those reentering society after incarceration.

– _Reentry Support_: Providing essential services like job training, education, mental health support, substance abuse treatment, housing, and stigma elimination.