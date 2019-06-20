ChildNet Celebrates Academic Achievement of Children in Foster Care

By Perry Busby

A host of supporters including family, friends, counselors, advisors and mentors gathered to cheer on and celebrate a group of students for overcoming insurmountable odds to reach an academic milestone. ChildNet held its annual Broward County Transitional Independent Living (TIL) Graduation Celebration on June 13 at Broward College Central Campus, in Bailey Hall.

The annual event, which began in 2004, recognized 129 teens and young adults this year. All participants have been or are part of Broward County’s system of care. These young people have overcome tremendous odds and have either completed middle school or received their high school diploma, GED, vocational certification or college/graduate degree.

“We make this a grand event because we want to reaffirm to our children, that there are people who care, love and support them,” said Melida Akiti, ChildNet’s Board Chairwoman. “Hosting this event on a college campus is important because we want our children to envision life beyond their current circumstances and pursuing a college education is critical in establishing a firm foundation for building that future.”

In 2009, at the age of eleven, Deja Cross, one of this year’s honorees, entered foster care with her four younger siblings. She received her Associates of Arts in social/behavioral science in December 2018 and will be attending Florida Atlantic University in August to pursue a degree in social work. “I chose social work because I was a foster care kid growing up. Through that experience I learned that every child needs a voice, and I want to be that voice,” said Cross.

This year’s list of graduates ranks as one of the highest in the event’s 15 year history. If current trends hold true, the number of graduates next year will surpass this year’s record number. Although there was much to celebrate, there are concerns that current funding levels will not adequately support the ever-growing number of children who are being placed in foster care.

Another major concern is Broward’s dwindling housing inventory and availability to affordable housing for children who have aged out of foster care and must transition into an independent living environment.

“Students who are transitioning out of foster care are facing a tremendous hurdle because of the county’s overall housing shortage, the increase cost in what is defined as affordable housing and depressed wages due to their limited skills,” said Christine Frederick, Executive Director of FLITE Center, the organization who heads up the TIL system of care for Broward County.

When asked what was needed most, in unison, every representative said volunteers, especially African American males. The number of children, especially young males, who enter who have never experienced a quality relationship, or have never interacted with a father figure, is staggering. That lack of interaction is the major reason many young Black males transition out of the care system and into the juvenile justice system.

If you would like to donate or volunteer your time and talent to assist a child in foster care, contact one of these providers:

ChildNet: https://www.childnet.us/

FLITE Center: https://www.flitecenter.org/

HANDY: https://handyinc.org/