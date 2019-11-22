ChildNet, in partnership with local child welfare agencies, celebrates National Adoption Month! in November

Dreams will come true for more than 50 Broward County foster children on Saturday, November 23

ChildNet, a Community-Based Care lead agency that protects abused, abandoned and neglected children in the community, in partnership with other child welfare agencies and local stakeholders, will celebrate National Adoption Month with a ceremonial National Adoption Day on Saturday, November 23 at the Broward County Courthouse, during which 50 children will be adopted.

Currently, there are more than 400 children in Broward County in need of adoption into a loving home.

For more than two decades, National Adoption Month has been celebrated across the country. ChildNet is proud to participate as a collaborative partner in community programs, events and activities during the month of November that raise awareness for children and youth in foster care who are waiting for permanent families.

There are more than 100,000 children in U.S. foster care waiting to find permanent, loving families. Since 2000, National Adoption Day events have moved nearly 65,000 foster children into the arms of a forever family by working closely with policymakers, practitioners and advocates to finalize adoptions and to create and celebrate adoptive families.

Over the last year, 371 children were adopted in Broward County. ChildNet and its community partners hope to increase that number this year!

Larry Rein, CEO and President of ChildNet, Presiding Judge: Honorable John B. Bowman and numerous 17th Judicial Circuit Court Judges and several child welfare agencies and local stakeholders including: Brotman Nusbaum Ibrahim; ChildNet Board of Directors; Children’s Services Council; CopyScan Technologies; Forever Families; Guardian Ad Litem Program Broward; Heart Gallery Broward; Kelley/Uustal; Kluger, Kaplan, Silverman, Katzen & Levine, P.L.; Steinger, Iscoe & Greene; Talenfeld Law;

Zandra is adopting her granddaughter due to circumstances that has prevented her daughter from taking on the parental role. Zandra expressed how her family means everything to her and she is blessed to be afforded the opportunity to make sure her granddaughter remains with family and is well cared for. She did not want her daughter to be apart of the foster care system and is willing to provide her granddaughter with a wonderful life to help her meet her fullest potential. The granddaughter is a happy toddler who loves baby shark and playing with education toys.

Miles Wells and Dana Johnson wanted to adopt a child they were in the process of becoming foster parents. They were advised about a child that was in the process of being freed for adoption. Case management completed the transition plan and home study. Once the child was freed for adoption an adoption home study was completed.

Holly and Pedro met at work in 1994. They dated for roughly 8 months and married one another thereafter. Miss Garcia became prompted to become a foster parent after dealing with her grandson’s cancer. When the cancer went into remission, she made a promise to God that she would get back to children in whatever way possible. She received her LPN license throughout this transition.

Throughout the years they have adopted 3 girls, (17,13 and 4 years of age), and are wishing to adopt Quantavious to complete their family. The child has been diagnosed with Chronic Kidney Disease (Hydronephrosis, Bilateral; Nephrocalcinosis; Metabolic Acidosis; Hypercalcemia) Failure to Thrive; Acid Reflux; Eczema, and that in the future he will need a Kidney transplant.

WHEN: Saturday, November 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. 8:30 a.m. — Family Check-In/Breakfast

9:30 a.m. — Opening Ceremonies 10:15 a.m. to 12 p.m. — Adoption Finalizations

WHERE: Broward County Courthouse Jury Room 3rd Floor 201 S.E. 6th St. Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

DETAILS: Festivities will include family-friendly fun, a photo booth, music, food, opening ceremonies and finalization of adoptions.

