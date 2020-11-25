CHILDREN’S DIAGNOSTIC & TREATMENT CENTER’S 28th ANNUAL THANKSGIVING BASKET BRIGADE PROVIDES CONTACTLESS DELIVERY TO 1,300 FAMILIES

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL (November 24, 2020) – Children’s Diagnostic & Treatment Center (CDTC) hosted the 28th Annual Thanksgiving Basket Brigade on Sunday, November 22 with nearly 200 volunteer drivers delivering “baskets” to 1,300 pre-registered CDTC families caring for a child with special healthcare needs. Each meal included a turkey and all the fixings to help a family in need make a traditional Thanksgiving dinner.

“The Thanksgiving Basket Brigade is a very special event that is near and dear to so many of our staff and volunteers,” shares CDTC Executive Director Dr. Ana Calderon Randazzo. “We are so grateful to be able to deliver holiday cheer to so many of our families who are in more need than ever this year.”

This year’s Brigade is presented by Ira and Penny Vernon, who stepped in as the title sponsor of the event. “With so many families in our community in need at this time, we couldn’t imagine the possibility the event might not happen,” shares Ira, who is also a member of the CDTC Board of Directors. “When the staff announced plans to adjust the volunteer event to meet social distancing guidelines, we were proud to lend our support so the Center’s clients could receive a special holiday meal.”

The Brigade was also sponsored by AssociatesMD, Clear Health Alliance, Simply Healthcare, and the Martin Youngstrom Foundation.