Christian Simmons to Take Part in Envisions National Youth Leadership Forum: Pathways to STEM

MIRAMAR, FL – This summer, Christian Simmons from Miramar, FL, will join outstanding elementary school students from across the state to take part in a unique academic development experience, the National Youth Leadership Forum (NYLF): Pathways to STEM, taking place this summer at the University of Miami.

NYLF Pathways to STEM is one of the Envision by WorldStrides family of programs (https://www.envisionexperience.com/) that enable students to explore their interests and experience learning beyond the classroom.

Christian was nominated to attend the forum by his third-grade teacher, Mrs. Pearce at Sea Castle Elementary. In addition to being a Principal Honor Roll student, Christian is also passionate about sports, music, and spending time with his family. He loves to play basketball and soccer for the Miramar PAL program and is an active member of the youth ministry at The Bridge Church in Miramar. With dreams of being a Scientist and a Sensei, Christian is looking forward to gaining the hands-on medical experience that the forum provides.

"Hands down, my favorite part of attending an Envision program was being with motivated students in an environment designed to help us challenge our assumptions, meet new people, and grow. Creating that same learning environment is a central focus for all of our programs. At NYLF Pathways to STEM, students build the confidence and skills needed to excel in the classroom while gaining exposure to STEM fields and concepts. They learn how to adapt to and communicate in new situations, to new challenges, and with new people, which, given how rapidly the world is changing due to technology and innovation, are essential skills for success."

For over 35 years, Envision by WorldStrides has empowered extraordinary students to become their best selves through programs that enable them to discover their passion, explore a career, and positively impact their world. In 2018, Envision became part of the WorldStrides family. The largest provider of educational travel and experiences in the United States, WorldStrides works with over 50,000 educators each year to help more than 550,000 students see the world—and themselves—in new ways.