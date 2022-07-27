City of Pompano Beach Selects Ty Tabing as the New Cultural Affairs Director

Nationally Recognized Expert Will Enhance the City’s Brand Identity

Submitted by Kay Renz

The City of Pompano Beach is proud to announce the selection of Ty Tabing as the new Cultural Affairs Director. Tabing is a nationally recognized expert in building and activating successful urban destinations. The creativity he employed in his revitalization projects led the Chicago Tribune to name him “Chicagoan of the Year” for his cultural programming excellence. In Pompano Beach, he will manage all the City’s cultural venues, oversee public art, and will activate The Crossroads initiative, a cultural trail uniting the Cultural Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and Ali Cultural Arts Center.

“Tabing’s appointment comes at an opportune time for our City,” said Earl Bosworth, Asst. City Manager. “The pandemic was challenging for all cultural venues, but it provided us with the time to determine how to better utilize our spaces by layering on more attractions and experiences for our patrons. With Ty’s diverse skill set, he will bring to fruition the tremendous potential to activate our City with arts and culture.”

Tabing began his career in Chicago with the Department of Planning and Development, where he upgraded the theater district, and made The Loop the fastest growing residential neighborhood in the city. Later, he led the Chicago Architecture Biennial, which garnered global praise for its’ brilliant activations and programming throughout the metro area. In addition, Tabing spent time in Singapore, where he created the programming to drive traffic to the river district, and in Wichita, his placemaking initiatives revitalized the city through arts and culture.

“I am thrilled to be working with a city that has become a model for revitalization,” said Tabing. “It’s inspiring to see what has been accomplished so far and what the future vision entails. I look forward to initiating the type of arts and culture programming that will enhance the City’s brand identity and bring some sizzle to the venues. My goal is to create memorable experiences for our residents and tourists, creating a destination everyone will be excited about.”

Tabing has already impressed with his first initiatives which include the commissioning of a mural inside Bailey Contemporary Arts Center (BaCA) to commemorate the centennial celebration of the historic building, and the selection of a young, dynamic, and diverse set of creatives for the Artists in Residence program at the venue.

About the City of Pompano Beach Cultural Affairs Department

The mission of the Cultural Affairs Department is to provide cultural programming that includes visual arts, digital media, music, film, theater, dance and public art for the enjoyment and enrichment of residents and visitors to Pompano Beach, Broward County, and the greater South Florida area. The department programs and manages the City’s premiere cultural arts venues including the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, Ali Cultural Arts Center, Bailey Contemporary Arts Center, and the Blanche Ely House Museum. The department also oversees the City’s Public Art Program and the prestigious National Endowment for the Arts’ Our Town grant awarded to the Pompano Beach Crossroads place-making arts initiative.