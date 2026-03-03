Community Foundation of Broward Announces New Matching Grants to Jump-Start Endowments for Broward Nonprofits

Advertisement

‘The Jim Moran Foundation Endowment Partners Matching Fund’ Established

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL — The Community Foundation of Broward and The Jim Moran Foundation are excited to announce a collaboration providing matching grants to help nonprofits grow endowments that ensure support for their charitable missions for generations to come.

As a part of The Jim Moran Foundation’s 25th Anniversary, a special $1 million grant was awarded for The Jim Moran Foundation Endowment Partners Matching Fund at the Community Foundation to match 50 percent of the amount of Nonprofit Endowment Funds that organizations establish at the Community Foundation.

By creating a Nonprofit Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation, nonprofits establish sustainable, permanent support for their work to transform lives and shape a brighter future for our community. The Jim Moran Foundation’s match of up to $200,000 for each new Nonprofit Endowment Fund will jump-start the endowments’ investment growth, enabling nonprofits to build meaningful assets more quickly, and amplify their impact forever.

“The Jim Moran Foundation’s extraordinary generosity creates a rare opportunity for nonprofits to build lasting endowment while amplifying their impact across Broward County, today and well into the future,” said Community Foundation President/CEO Jennifer O’Flannery Anderson, Ph.D. “We are thrilled to add this exciting new chapter to our longtime partnership with Jim and Jan Moran to elevate local philanthropy and shape a brighter future for the community we love.”

Established in 2000 by automotive pioneer Jim Moran to ensure his philanthropy would endure beyond his lifetime, the mission of The Jim Moran Foundation is to improve the quality of life for the youth and families of Florida through the support of innovative programs and opportunities that meet the ever-changing needs of the community.

“I often recall my husband saying, ‘The future belongs to those who prepare for it,’” said Jan Moran, chairman and president of The Jim Moran Foundation. “Through our partnership with the Community Foundation, we are happy to help nonprofits establish endowments that can support their important work in perpetuity.”

How it Works:

Participating nonprofit organizations establish a Nonprofit Endowment Fund of at least $50,000 at the Community Foundation.

The Jim Moran Foundation provides a match of 50 percent – up to $200,000 per organization – that is placed in a companion fund, designated to support the organization’s endowment.

Through careful investment, the Community Foundation’s expert team shepherds and grows the Nonprofit Endowment Funds, and safeguards the accompanying Designated Funds, so year after year nonprofits can count on dedicated support to fuel their missions.

Benefits of Endowment:

Long-Term Financial Asset – A Nonprofit Endowment Fund serves as a permanent asset on an organization’s books, strengthens the organization’s financial position and generates ongoing support for its critical mission.

– A Nonprofit Endowment Fund serves as a permanent asset on an organization’s books, strengthens the organization’s financial position and generates ongoing support for its critical mission. Save Time – The Community Foundation handles investments, oversight and back-office financial duties so nonprofits can focus on their important work to uplift our community.

– The Community Foundation handles investments, oversight and back-office financial duties so nonprofits can focus on their important work to uplift our community. Investment value – The Community Foundation’s professionally managed investment strategies and diversified portfolio ensure that nonprofit organizations have support, through good times and bad.

– The Community Foundation’s professionally managed investment strategies and diversified portfolio ensure that nonprofit organizations have support, through good times and bad. Donor confidence– Partnering with the Community Foundation to create a permanent source of support reassures donors that a nonprofit organization has resources to tackle its mission and create lasting impact.

Eligibility for Matching Support

Nonprofits with a 501(c)(3) tax-exempt status headquartered in and serving Broward County

Nonprofits with annual operating budgets of $2 million or less

Minimum initial contribution of $50,000 to establish a Nonprofit Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation

Nonprofit organizations interested in learning more are invited to join an information session via Zoom on Tuesday, March 3, at 11 a.m. Register in advance for the Zoom meeting at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/6irgBDc0Qkmcy1clQIj_wQ

To recognize its 25th Anniversary, The Jim Moran Foundation awarded special grants currently totaling more than $20 million. Final anniversary grants will be announced in early 2026.

The Community Foundation is proud to be Jim and Jan Moran’s longtime philanthropy partner. Jan is a former Community Foundation Board member. She and Jim were among the first Community Foundation supporters to become “Community Builders,” visionaries who partner with the Community Foundation to create endowed charitable funds of $1 million or more to fuel support for their charitable passions.

This new matching grant opportunity, made possible by The Jim Moran Foundation, could deliver one of the biggest boosts in growing local nonprofit endowments since the Community Foundation in 2000 won an endowment challenge grant from The Kresge Foundation. That spurred a Community Foundation-led fundraising campaign to generate matching support, resulting in $12 million in endowed support for Broward nonprofits.

About the Community Foundation of Broward:

Founded in 1984, the Community Foundation of Broward partners with families, individuals and organizations to create personalized charitable funds that deliver game-changing philanthropic impact. 590 charitable funds represent $330 million in assets, distributing more than $215 million in grants over the past 40 years. The Community Foundation transforms our community through focused leadership that fosters collaboration, builds endowment, advances equity and connects people who care to causes that matter. The Foundation empowers visionaries, innovators and doers to create the change they want to see in the community we love. www.cfbroward.org.

About The Jim Moran Foundation:

Founded by automotive pioneer Jim Moran, the mission of The Jim Moran Foundation is to improve the quality of life for the youth and families of Florida through the support of innovative programs and opportunities that meet the ever-changing needs of the community. Since its inception in 2000, The Foundation has invested more than $325 million in education, elder care, family strengthening and transitional living initiatives. Additional funding has been committed through multi-year grants with efforts currently focused in Broward, Duval and Palm Beach counties. Through a long-term Grant Agreement, The Foundation’s significant funder is JM Family Enterprises, Inc. To learn more, visit www.jimmoranfoundation.org.