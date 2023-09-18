Join us for a captivating journey into the world of children’s literature at the Conference on Children’s Literature! This exciting event will take place on Friday September 22, 2023 at 2650 W Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311. At the Conference on Children’s Literature, you’ll have the opportunity to connect with authors, illustrators, librarians, and educators who are passionate about inspiring young minds. Immerse yourself in a vibrant community of like-minded individuals who share a love for children’s books.

CreativeSoul Photography, comprised of the dynamite husband and wife duo of Regis and Kahran Bethencourt, believes that everyone deserves to truly be seen. As renowned photographers, they create thought-provoking imagery showcasing kids across the African Diaspora by bringing to life past, present, and future visions of black culture to create a society where all kids are created equally and feel empowered to move in the world as their true authentic self. They have also received many accolades for their published works: Crowned; Glory; and The Me I Choose to Be. They live in Atlanta, Georgia.