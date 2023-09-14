A Message From The Publisher

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

I had the opportunity to speak at the Ohio Black Media Collective Black Media Luncheon during the Ohio NAACP State Conference. The theme was “THRIVING TOGETHER”. Here are some parts of my speech.

If we are to “THRIVE TOGETHER” we must understand, believe in and practice the principles of “to whom much is given much is required” and that means sharing, supporting, promoting, protecting and willing to die for each other. How do we get there to appreciate the values of “THRIVING TOGETHER”? The best way to begin is to show dependence upon God by spending more time in His presence. In this constant struggle to remain relevant, free Black and Proud, we must without a doubt, as a good friend once said, “hang together. If we don’t hang together, they will hang us separately.”

I’m reminded of a God-fearing battle cry composed in Latin and placed next to the burning bush: Nec tamen consumebatur! It means ‘Yet not consumed.’ In THRIVING TOGETHER, we must remember that We are God’s people, we may be oppressed, but we are never consumed.” We may be catching hell; however, I do believe if we shared the burden of the hell we catch, it might not be too heavy to carry. “If everybodyhave to do a lot.

Loyal Partners make a stronger bond and will solidify our thriving together. I’m reminded of the story titled “Whose Job Is It, Anyway? This is a story about four people named Everybody, Somebody, Anybody and Nobody. There was an important job to be done and Everybody was sure that Somebody would do it. Anybody could have done it, but Nobody did it. Somebody got angry about that because it was Everybody’s job. Everybody thought Anybody could do it, but Nobody realized that Everybody wouldn’t do it. It ended up that Everybody blamed Somebody when Nobody did what Anybody could have. The story may be confusing, but the message is clear: no one took responsibility, so nothing got accomplished.

This behavior is evident —anywhere that the culture of THRIVING TOGETHER lacks accountability.

We need strong committed partners. What happened? In the past, we recognized that it was the ‘ties that bind’. What is our contribution to what looks like an expanding chasm between us as a people? Thriving Together means we will relentlessly pursue rebuilding relationships to outline how we will work together to educate our community; shine a light on the things necessary to keep us strong.

The urgency of this moment in history compels those of us in the struggle to strengthen our voices as one – unified – a clarion call under one force for freedom. Make no mistake, we are under attack!

This is no time for us to coast, relax or chill. The forces against us today – threaten our past, our present and, therefore, our future.

As we THRIVE TOGETHER, we will continue to truthfully define our history to push back on the lies and orchestrated attempts to write us out of the history books. Black people built this country, and everybody knows that we must stand on that foundation for inclusion and not exclusion. We are not an invisible people but a force to be reckoned with. Let us stand together on the principles and determination of our ancestors; let’s use our influence to speak “truth to power.”

Tomorrow is not promised to any of us. While we can still see our hope for tomorrow in our young leadership, let’s embrace it together and direct them so that they may lead us into a future predicated on a great foundation.

Together we can strengthen much needed economy to keep our businesses on a solid platform of economic stability. THRIVING TOGETHER we can bring the collective concerns of our community to front and center to be “read, heard and viewed”. Our issues of access to proper health care, environmental injustice, an unequal educational system, housing discrimination and the protection from law enforcement are some areas where together we can bring more attention to. Together our actions are spotlights that become a ray of hope that will bring justice to the injustices forced upon those victimized by our law enforcement and judicial system. Together we are stronger.

Let us THRIVE TOGETHER to strengthen our relationships with each other in general, BUT those that have been proven anchors in the Black community, providing sustenance that meets the needs with deep rooted connections that empower the least, the lost, and the left out.

Thriving Together, we can hold our elected officials’ feet to the fire of who they are supposed to serve and not to be served while holding them accountable at the same time as to not allow them to disenfranchise their own people.

Thriving Together we will raise our visions to higher heights, our performance will be successful because we will encourage each other and help each other to bring out the greatness that we all have inside. The concept of THRIVING TOGETHER is the hope for us to shelter ourselves in as we strategize through this storm.

The Book of Daniel 8:27 reads: I, Daniel, was worn out. I lay exhausted for several days. Then I got up and went about the king’s business. I was appalled by the vision; it was beyond understanding.

Let us not give up and allow a vision that is beyond comprehension because it does not include us as viable people but of a hopeless and beaten group of nomads.