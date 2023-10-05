Congratulations to our Teacher of the Year, Coach Jeanette Pringley

Coach Jeanette Pringley and Mrs. Lavale Skinner

Congratulations to our Teacher of the Year, Coach Jeanette Pringley and our School Related Employee of the Year, Mrs. Lavale Skinner!

Thank you for all you do for our school family.

 – Dillard High School Staff and Students

