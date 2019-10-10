COOL HOT MOMMAS

October 10, 2019 Carma Henry Health 0
Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
Author Gina Hankerson

This book was written with the hope that women of all ages will embrace and change the mindset of how they see and are seen. That women will uplift each other and themselves for the honor of the menopausal phase of life that they find themselves in. Menopause is simply the end of a period and the beginning of another. I have offered available tools and knowledge to help you enjoy this time with grace and the determination to be amazing, beautiful, healthy, happy, and loved. Don’t worry; you are a Cool Hot Momma!  YOU CAN ORDER NOW!!! At:
www.CoolHotMommas.com

 

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.
Be Sociable, Share!
    About Carma Henry 14316 Articles
    Carma Lynn Henry Westside Gazette Newspaper 545 N.W. 7th Terrace, Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33311 Office: (954) 525-1489 Fax: (954) 525-1861

    Be the first to comment

    Leave a Reply

    Your email address will not be published.


    *