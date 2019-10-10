COOL HOT MOMMAS

Want create site? Find Free WordPress Themes and plugins.
This book was written with the hope that women of all ages will embrace and change the mindset of how they see and are seen. That women will uplift each other and themselves for the honor of the menopausal phase of life that they find themselves in. Menopause is simply the end of a period and the beginning of another. I have offered available tools and knowledge to help you enjoy this time with grace and the determination to be amazing, beautiful, healthy, happy, and loved. Don’t worry; you are a Cool Hot Momma! YOU CAN ORDER NOW!!! At:
www.CoolHotMommas.com
