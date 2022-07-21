Coronavirus Report: As of June 18, 2022

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

Cases: 89.5 million

Deaths: 1.02 million

Florida

Cases:  6.6 million

Deaths: 76,662

Update

 BA.5 Subvariant

The BA.5 subvariant is the most transmissible coronavirus variant to date. It is threatening a new wave of infections across the US, even among those who have recently recovered from an infection. Scientists believe that BA.5 is capable of evading immunity from previous infections and vaccinations. New vaccine boosters are being developed which should provide broad spectrum protection against BA.5 and new variants that may emerge.

New coronavirus cases are rising again across the US.

Cases are rising in over 40 states.

The daily average number of cases is now 130,000, a 15% rise over the last two weeks.

In Florida, new coronavirus cases are rising again. The state reports an average of 11,000 new cases per day. This represents a 5% increase over the last two weeks.

Deaths from COVID-19 have risen 17% in the state, over the last two weeks.

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; nyt.com; www.coronavirus.jhu.edu;  www.cdc.gov;

 

