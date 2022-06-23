Coronavirus Report: June 20, 2022

By Marsha Mullings, MPH

USA

Cases: 86.2 million

Deaths: 1.01 million

Florida

Cases: 6.3 million

Deaths: 75,096

Update

Rates of new coronavirus cases remain flat over the last week. Cases have fallen substantially in the Northeast but continue to rise in the South and West. Hospitalizations are still increasing in the Southern and Western states.

The country is now averaging 100,000 new coronavirus cases per day.

The US has over 1 million recorded COVID-19 deaths.

New coronavirus cases have risen 2% over the last two weeks in Florida. The state reports an average of 10,626 new cases per day.

Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are up 23% in Florida.

Coronavirus deaths in Florida are up 39% over the last two weeks.

Coronavirus transmission risk is High in South Florida.

Announcement

Vaccines for Children Under 5 – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has cleared the way for COVID-19 vaccinations for children under five years of age. It recommends COVID-19 vaccines for everyone 6 months and older and boosters for everyone 5 years and older, if eligible.

Other infectious disease note – Cases of Monkeypox disease are rising across the world. Ten confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported in Florida. Five of these were reported in Broward County.

Monkeypox is an infectious disease that causes pox-like vesicles on the face, hands, and other parts of the body. The disease is spread by direct contact with someone who is infected with the disease. Monkeypox is not airborne or spread by respiratory droplets, like coronavirus. Anyone is at risk for Monkeypox. For more information on Monkeypox, please visit https://www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/index.html

For more information on coronavirus (COVID-19) prevention, visit www.FloridaHealth.org; nyt.com; www.coronavirus.jhu.edu; www.cdc.gov;