Could Jeffrey Epstein avoid Life in Prison?

By Nicole Nutting and Don Valentine

She Said: Woo hoo! Don, are you ready for the next Gloria Allred moment? Jeffrey Epstein, former hedge fund manager and purveyor of underage girls to the rich and powerful has been indicted in New York. In my humble opinion he should burn in hell, but I’m curious to see who he throws under the bus in an effort to save his own skin. A credible victim has stepped forward who claims to have been raped at the age of 13 by Epstein AND his good buddy Donald J. Trump. Could this sordid episode finally sink the Trumptanic?!

He Said: On first glance, to someone without a judicial education, life in prison for Epstein would seem to be an easy conclusion. Let’s not be hasty, please. The Feds are going to want a closer nexus between the two than some photo album pictures.

Nicole, the bench will have to interpret the unusual language in Epstein’s previous Florida plea agreement. On the one hand, it says Epstein “seeks to resolve globally his state and federal criminal liability,” and on the other, it makes several mentions of “in this district,” meaning South Florida, not Manhattan.

The Feds have already argued that they didn’t sign off on the agreement and that it doesn’t apply to victims outside Florida, of which they say there are dozens.

She Said: Well, I predict this NY indictment is a gift that will keep on giving! Epstein wasn’t playing alone. How many influential men do you suppose are checking passport status and offshore bank accounts?? As you said the dirt he has will have to be strong to nail Trump.

He Said: Good idea the Feds pulled an outdated passport for Epstein from Saudi Arabia. Think that was the only one?

Did you find apk for android? You can find new Free Android Games and apps.