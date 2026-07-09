County Launches Relief Campaign for Venezuela

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-Donation collection for earthquake victims begins July 6-

BROWARD COUNTY, FL – One week ago, June 24, Venezuela experienced a pair of strong earthquakes, causing significant damage throughout the region and the loss of many lives. Beginning Monday, July 6, Broward County will launch a Countywide relief effort to collect and send essential supplies to the Venezuelan communities devastated by these earthquakes as they begin the difficult task of rebuilding homes, restoring power, and recovering essential services.

The County is calling on residents and businesses to join in this united relief effort. Critical resources needed include non-perishable foods, personal hygiene products, baby items, pet supplies and disaster recovery gear such as tents, sleeping bags, first aid kits, solar-powered lights, tarps, batteries and work gloves. No used clothes or linens are needed.

“Broward County is home to one of the largest and most vibrant Venezuelan communities in the country, and when our neighbors’ families back home are hurting, we hurt too. The devastation caused by the recent earthquakes demands more than just thoughts and prayers; it requires immediate tangible action. By launching this countywide relief fund, we are creating a direct, secure pipeline for our community to provide essential supplies and financial support to those on the ground,” said Broward County Mayor Mark D. Bogen. “Broward County has always stood tall in times of humanitarian crisis, and I have no doubt our residents will show that same profound generosity and solidarity now.”

Started Monday, July 6, drop-off collection bins will be open at the following locations:

Broward County Libraries:

-Miramar Branch Library and Education Center

2050 Civic Center Place, Miramar 33025

Mon-Wed: 10am – 8pm, Thurs-Sat: 10am – 6pm (Closed Sundays)

-North Regional/Broward College Library

1100 Coconut Creek Boulevard, Coconut Creek, 33066

Mon-Wed: 10am – 8pm, Thurs-Sun: 10am – 6pm

Northwest Regional Library

3151 N University Drive, Coral Springs, 33065

Mon-Wed: 10am – 8pm, Thurs-Sun: 10am – 6pm

-South Regional/Broward County Library

7300 Pines Boulevard, Pembroke Pines, 33024

Mon-Wed: 10am – 8pm, Thurs-Sun: 10am – 6pm

Southwest Regional Library

16835 Sheridan Street, Pembroke Pines, 33331

Mon-Wed: 10am – 8pm, Thurs-Sun: 10am – 6pm

-West Regional Library

8601 W. Broward Boulevard, Plantation, 33324

Mon-Wed: 10am – 8pm, Thurs-Sun: 10am – 6pm

Broward County Parks:

Daily, 9 a.m.- 5 p.m.

-Brian Piccolo Park,9501 Sheridan Street, Cooper City, 33024

-Central Broward Park & Broward County Stadium, 3700 NW 11 Place, Lauderhill, 33311

-Markham Park, 16001 W. State Rd. 84, Sunrise, 33326

-Tradewinds Park & Stables, 3600 W. Sample Road, Coconut Creek, 33066

-T.Y. Park, 3300 N. Park Road, Hollywood, 33021

The devastating impacts of the Venezuelan earthquakes will linger on for months and even years as communities struggle to rebuild. Residents and businesses are encouraged to donate supplies at any of the designated locations. For more information, visit Broward.org.