Vaccines & Boosters Help Protect You, Your Family, & Your Community.

Submitted by Nicole Cohen

Broward Regional Health Planning Council’s Community Based Workforce for COVID-19 Vaccine Outreach Program is a collaborative program that engages three (3) community partners; mobilizes community health workers and medical professionals to educate; assists individuals in getting the vaccine; addresses COVID-19 related health disparities and advances health equity.

Community Health Workers (CHWs) mobilize countywide to educate, reduce barriers, build vaccine confidence, and support vaccine access to communities facing greatest challenges. CHWs readily identified three (3) top reasons for vaccine hesitancy:

(1) medical mistrust

(2) credibility, conflicting information, and misinformation

(3) lack of awareness and inconsistent messaging

CHWs identified key subpopulations experiencing high levels of vaccine hesitancy and the greatest challenges and needs. BRHPC commends the highly specialized workforce from Holy Cross Health, Memorial Healthcare System and Mount Olive Development Corporation for a successful year.

We know the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted all aspects of life, including our ability to attend important appointments and receive routine vaccinations. Now that students have returned to school for the fall and flu season has begun, this is a reminder to catch up on routine visits and vaccinations that may have been disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

At this time, it is recommended to talk to your doctor, nurse, or healthcare provider to ensure you and your family are protected against serious diseases by getting caught up on routine vaccinations.

Vaccination is one of the best ways parents can protect infants, children, and teens from sixteen (16) potentially harmful diseases. Vaccine-preventable diseases can be very serious, may require hospitalization, or even be deadly – especially in infants and young children. The Updated Boosters now provide extra protection against the original COVID-19 and the Omicron Variants including BA.4 and BA.5 variants.

Currently, people ages 5 and older are NOW eligible to receive an Updated Booster after completion of a primary series of vaccines.

DID YOU KNOW… After completing your primary series and getting a booster vaccine (at least 2 months after the primary series) you are considered up to date and the highest level of protection from COVID-19.

Looking to get your Booster Vaccine?

Bivalent Boosters are available every Thursday throughout October at Holy Cross Health Outpatient area. Schedule an appointment by calling Virginia at (954) 542-1654 and bring your vaccine card and photo ID to your appointment.