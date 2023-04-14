“The day you stop learning is the day you begin decaying.” Isaac Asimov

By John Johnson II

America’s rise to become the most powerful Nation on the planet resulted from unparallel scientific, artistic, social, industrial, political, and educational achievements. Yet, this blazing trail is fraught with abominable cruelty against Native Americans and Black people. White supremacists using their “Critically Authentic Ignorance,” (CAI), selectively deemed Native Americans and Black people respectively as savages and inferior.

Regrettably, this Nation finds itself facing a perilous juxtaposition, “Critical Authentic Ignorance,” marinated in racism. By combining the definitions provided by Merriam-Webster Dictionary for critically, authentic, and ignorance, the related definition reads; a serious and genuine lack of knowledge or facts.

An example of (CAI), captured national attention the instance a white woman, during a TV roadside interview, characterized Trump as being the Messiah. A teary-eyed Senator, Graham, on Fox News, illuminated another example by begging donors endlessly to donate money for billionaire Trump’s defense fund. It’s preposterous that information, without fact checking, fills air waves daily on social media, especially during children’s hour.

The level of Republican ignorance exceeds their contempt towards football players kneeling during playing of the National Anthem. They now claimed that the NFL was doing “too much” to show respect for Black players.

For those who stubbornly refuse to acknowledge the presence of (CAI), try analyzing the reasoning behind the Republicans’ trip to visit the jailed insurrectionists. Congresspersons Marjorie Greene and James Comer afterwards, standing before TV journalists, hailed the incarcerated insurrectionists as political prisoners.

Florida characterized as “The Free State,” could very well become the Capitol of Critically Authentic Ignorance, a result of the following beliefs:

African American History doesn’t have value;

Trump’s formal accusation (indictment) is politically motivated;

Florida needs $100 million for a “Private Army.” Don’t forget, passage of the permitless carry gun bill;

The governor without resigning can campaign for the 2024 presidency; and Florida Republican Legislator calls transgender Floridians ‘demons and imps’ before apologizing.

Tennessee lawmakers can no longer boost about their Grand Ole Opry and Elvis. Their recent vote to expel two elected Black Representatives for protesting for gun regulation was really a staged political maneuver to put them in their place. Also, it only revealed the size of their dunce cap and that their racism remains as dangerous as the KKK founded in Pulaski Tennessee in 1866.

After reviewing Idaho’s recent abortion bill, one could begin to wonder if states are competing for an imaginary “Critically Authentic Ignorance Trophy.” This trophy, if existed, would rightfully ridicule the state having passed the most egregious abortion legislation in the nation.

Idaho has not only passed one of the strictest abortion bills but is a front runner for such a trophy. Unabashedly, they intend to consider banning IUDs and emergency contraception during its the current legislative session. In other words, Idaho’s Republican Legislators intend to prevent women from avoiding unintended pregnancies.

The following words of the late Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., magnify the dangers of Ignorance: “Nothing in the world is more dangerous than sincere ignorance and conscientious stupidity.” Try using this quote to analyze former president Trump’s plan as well as his intent of attempting to overturn the 2020, presidential election. Was it not a sign of (CAI), as well as the actions of a seditionist?

What sane persons, based on a lie, storm the Capitol, and attempt to overthrow the government? Maybe, former president Trump, now hailed as the “Indicted One,” with an odd glowing orange face duped them.

The following quotes by Isaac Asimov warns us: “There is a cult of ignorance in the U.S., and there has always been. The strain of anti-intellectualism has been a constant thread winding its way through our political and cultural life…; and Any book worth banning is a book worth reading.”

The sheer danger of misinformation increases because it’s broadcast, 24/7, daily to an audience of white supremacists embolden by their Critically Authentic Ignorance. Despite Republican governors ongoing attempts to dismantle public education, voters must utilize their critical thinking skills to discern, expose, as well as reject anyone displaying or voicing Critically Authentic Ignorance, especially Republican Congresspersons.

YOU BE THE JUDGE!