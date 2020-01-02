(CSC) announces the release of the Healthy Transitions 2020 RFP

LAUDERHILL — The CSC and The Jim Moran Foundation are expecting to budget approximately $3.8 million in FY 20/21 for the Healthy Youth Transitions 2020 Request for Proposals (RFP). The intent of this RFP is to expand the availability of Transition to Independence Process (TIP) Model®-focused independent living programs addressing the developmental and transitioning needs of dependent, delinquent, crossover, LGBTQ, and disconnected youth with a special focus on youth in foster care and/or non-traditional living arrangements.

The procurement is available through CSC’s web-based Contract, Administration, and Procurement System (CAPS) and responses to this procurement must be submitted through CAPS. Interested parties must access the RFP from the CSC website http://www.cscbroward.org/. Training on the use of CAPS will take place during the Pre-Bid Conference.

A Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at Children’s Services Council of Broward, 6000 W. Commercial Blvd., Lauderhill, FL 33319. It is the only opportunity to receive verbal instructions regarding the services to be procured, the client populations to be served, contractual expectations, and other critical service delivery requirements. You are encouraged to attend the Pre-Bid Conference to learn more about our way of doing business! Hard copies of the RFP will not be provided.

Important Note: Application submission through CAPS requires that the “Agency Financial Viability” section of CAPS be submitted PRIOR to the RFP application submission. This section must be submitted by the deadline in order to have the ability to submit an RFP application. The deadline for the submission of the “Agency Financial Viability” section is Friday, Jan. 31, 2020 by 4 p.m.

Completed applications must be submitted through CAPS by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020. Late submissions will not be considered.

The Children’s Services Council of Broward County is an independent taxing authority established by a public referendum on September 5, 2000, and reauthorized on November 4, 2014, which, through Public Act, Chapter 2000-461 of the laws of Florida, authorizes the Council to levy up to 0.5 mills of property taxes. The role of the Council is to provide the leadership, advocacy, and resources necessary to enhance children’s lives and empower them to become responsible, productive adults through collaborative planning and funding of a continuum of quality care.

For more information about the Children's Services Council of Broward County visit www.cscbroward.org.