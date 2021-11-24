CVS to Close 900 Stores

(Photo credit: cnn.com)

Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by local students.

Layla Davidson

 By Layla Davidson

   On Thursday, CVS announced that it would close 900 stores over the next three years, which is just about 10% of its pharmacies. Additionally, CVS is in competition with Amazon, Dollar General, and online pharmacies, which is causing their sales to slightly decrease. Covid-19 has not made their sales any better either because people are staying inside their homes. You can expect, in the next few years, to have less CVS stores and future CVS stores will not be selling snacks, candy, shampoo, and greeting cards because they’re trying to pivot to just health care.

