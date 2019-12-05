Growing the Voices of Our Future

The Westside Gazette Newspaper is honored to feature these editorial contributions made by locak students.

By Leja Williams

Last month, Broward County School Board held a Daddy and Daughter Dance for female students in VPK, Head Start, and Early Head Start Programs at Carter Park.

It was an event for the little girls to have a bonding moment with their father. There was good food with plenty of music, with photographers there to capture the amazing moments.

All the little girls were dressed up and so were their dads. My niece Denia Vickers and her father Darnell Vickers went to the dance but unfortunately only the dads and their daughters were allowed in the actual dance part of the ceremony.

(Reprinted story CORRECTED)

Do you know a young person interested in photography or journalism? We’re accepting new program participants. E-mail: brhsr@thewestsidegazette.com or arrialehenry@gmail.com

