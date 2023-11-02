Dania Beach Native Participates In Breast Cancer Awareness Brunch Aboard USS Ronald Reagan

U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

     PHILIPPINE SEA — Aviation Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Saraiah Morgan, left, from Pensacola, Florida, serves dessert to Intelligence Specialist 2nd Class Jazmine Beaudry, from Dania Beach, Florida, during a brunch for breast cancer awareness hosted by Nancy’s Real Talk on the mess decks of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Philippine Sea, Oct. 22. Nancy’s Real Talk is a women’s discussion group aboard Ronald Reagan designed to bring Sailors together, regardless of rank, to further hone leadership skills and self-improvement. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region.

