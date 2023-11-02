By Public Affairs News

Twenty-nine Tech Knowledge students successfully graduated from the first, six-week, B2B Tech Sales Bootcamp on the campus Florida Memorial University.

Half of all the talented graduates have secured job interviews.

Tech sales bootcamps are for professionals who want to start careers as sales development representatives and account executives for hardware, software, or IT companies.

Technolij, Inc., is a nonprofit organization focused on closing the racial wealth gap through technology education that partnered with Florida Memorial University to launch the Technolij Innovation Center.

The Technolij Innovation Center is located on the third floor of the Lehman Aviation Center.

The next class is slated to start on Monday, Nov. 6, 2023.