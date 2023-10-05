A Message From The Publisher

Dear Community,

We are writing to express our need for those interested in contributing to the important work of archiving The Westside Gazette Newspaper. As dedicated students/citizens with a passion for preserving historical records and promoting community heritage, we would be delighted to have you join our team of archivists and play a role in this significant project.

The Westside Gazette Newspaper has played a vital role in documenting the history, culture, and stories of our community for over 52 years. It serves as a valuable resource for researchers, historians, and anyone interested in understanding the rich tapestry of our history and the people that made it possible. I believe that preserving these records is not only a duty but also an opportunity to connect with our roots and inspire future generations that want to become archivists.

If you have enthusiasm for archiving and are willing to learn, possess the skills and commitment required for this task of organizing data, and ensuring the preservation of delicate materials and a quick learner and are detail-oriented, which are essential qualities for maintaining an accurate and comprehensive archive, we would like for you to join us in this effort.

Your time and effort to this archival project will make a meaningful impact on preserving the legacy of the Westside Gazette Newspaper, time, opportunities or internships related to this project.

We would appreciate the opportunity to discuss how you can contribute to our archival efforts further. Please feel free to contact me at (954) 525-1489 or email me at brhsr@thewestsidegazette.com to arrange a meeting or interview.

Thank you for considering this opportunity to preserve our history. I look forward to the possibility of your becoming a part of The Westside Gazette Newspaper’s archival team and helping to ensure that our community’s history remains accessible to all.

Yours in the struggle,

Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

Publisher