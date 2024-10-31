Dolphins Just Not Good Enough

By Nunnie Robinson, Westside Gazette Sport Editor

The Miami Dolphins Tua led offense amassed 377 total yards, recording a season-high in points scored but still couldn’t win the game, the reason you play. Just ask Herman Edwards. The Dolphins just aren’t good enough, losing at home 28-27 to the mediocre Arizona Cardinals.

Football fans who watched the Commanders dominate the Bears statically for a majority of game witnessed a Hail (Maryland) Mary miracle salvage a certain miraculous Bears comeback. It truly isn’t over until the Fat Lady sings.

The Dolphins and Tua appeared to have the game firmly in control as Tagovailoa completed 28 of 38 passing attempts (73.7%) for 234 yards and 1 passing touchdown, marking the ninth time in Tagovailoa’s career that he has completed at least 70.0 percent of his passes for 225 or more yards, a touchdown and no interceptions.

Not Good Enough.

Offensively, the Dolphins made 22 first downs and converted 11 out of 15 third downs, the highest conversion percentage for the team this season, implying that the team is much better with Tua but Just Not Good Enough.

The bevy of running backs including De’Von Achane rushed for 150 yards on 25 carries (6.0 avg.) against Arizona, marking the third consecutive game with at least 150 yards on the ground and the fifth time the team has run for more than 100 yards in a game this season. Achane, Raheem Mostert and Jaylen Wright rushed the ball with great success and receivers Tyreek Hill, Jonnu Smith and Jaylen Waddle all had good games, along with fullback,Swiss Army Knife Alec Ingold, but it Just Was Not Good Enough.

With the Dolphins clinging to a precarious 27-25 fourth quarter lead in the waning minutes of the game, it is important for the offense to used the clock, manage the time by making crucial third downs to control the ball and score points, preferably a touchdown but at the very minimum a field goal. That would have forced Arizona to win with a touchdown. The Dolphins did neither! Forced to punt the ball to the Cardinals, it gave the elusive, underrated Kyler Murray an opportunity to marshal a comeback and win the game with a field goal. Just Not Good Enough!

With a tattered defense beset by injury to key players, that doesn’t bode well for the Fins. Because the defense hasn’t shown the capability to stop teams on third down, and if the strength of the team as presently constructed is the Tua-led offense, then start closing out winnable games. That’s what Murray did to seal the Cardinals victory.

Just Not Good Enough