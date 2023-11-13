Don’t Believe the Hype!

Democratic Black Caucus of Florida’s President Trevor Mallory: “President Joe Biden Will Win in 2024”

By Louis C. Ward

“I am appealing to all Democrats, to all individuals who don’t want MAGA Republicans and their almost certain presidential nominee Donald Trump to run this country, and to all who can vision the detrimental authoritarian leadership of Donald Trump at the helm of America,” vehemently stated a visibly concerned Trevor Mallory, President of the Democratic Black Caucus of Florida. “We cannot change horses at this stage of the game. There is no Democrat, but Joe Biden, who can beat Donald Trump in 2024.”

Stop believing the hype! President Mallory commanded. “The polls may be discouraging right now! The polls were discouraging around this time of the year when former President Barack Obama was running for re-election. Despite the polls, Obama was re-elected in 2012.”

President Mallory encouraged “Democrats to not believe the hype! President Joe Biden is running on a record of his accomplishments for the people of America, which include $1.2 Trillion bipartisan infrastructure package, an investment in our national network of bridges and roads, airports, public transportation; the Inflation Reduction Act, which made health care insurance plans more affordable and lowered drug costs, like insulin, which now costs only $35; cancelled $20,000 in federal students loans for tens of millions of students; Federal Gun Safety Bill, which enhances background checks for prospective gun buyers under 21 years old; Investment of $10 Billion for mental healthcare; and that’s just some of President Biden’s accomplishments for Americans.

“His opponent’s record is one of narcissism, deception, criminal charges, impeachment, and appointing unqualified people to high level positions in government,” remarked President Mallory. “The American people are resilient. Even now, some Republicans are beginning to see the threats to our Democracy and the pitfalls of re-electing Trump. President Biden will be re-elected. Believe that!”

He said, “We must diligently blast the narrative of President Biden’s accomplishments and the many ways he has improved the lives for all Americans and continues to do so.”

“Why would the American electorate want Donald Trump, a president that was responsible for the January 6 Insurrection against the United States?” President Mallory asked. “A president that was impeached twice. A president facing more than 90 criminal charges across four state and federal indictments. A president that illegally held onto important documents concerning the security of our nation. A president, who has divided this country.”

“The true narrative is that our democracy will not be the same under Donald Trump. He thinks he’s above the law. And if he’s re-elected, he will commit lawless acts, because his MAGA support base operates on untruths and evil. Bottom line: He’s not presidential and doesn’t deserve to be the president of the greatest country in the world.” revealed President Mallory.

“Democrats, highlight President Biden’s record every chance you get,” President Mallory said, “Believe that President Biden is more qualified and gets things done for America. Push that narrative all over the country from now until the 2024 presidential election is over. That’s how President Biden will be re-elected!”

“Democrats, do you want to live under a president who will use the United States Department of Justice to punish his critics and opponents? President Mallory asked. “Trust me. According to a recent article in the Washington Post dated November 6th, 2023, Trump is already planning to do just that.”

“These actions are not only dangerous for all Americans; they’re unconstitutional!” Concluded President Mallory. “Roll up your sleeves and get out the vote for 2024 and save our country from the extremist and evil MAGA Republicans.”