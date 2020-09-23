Don’t let COVID-19 prevent you from staying current with your health

Routine immunizations and physicals should still be a priority

Submitted by Joy Oglesby

Taking care of yourself and your family during a pandemic is paramount to your physical, emotional, and mental health. However, during this time, it is also important to be mindful of your wellness routine, which includes annual health visits, routine tests, and updated immunizations. Unfortunately, too many of us are not keeping up with that.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, efforts to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 by staying home has led to a significant decrease in preventative medical services, immunizations, and routine tests.

“Throughout our lifespan, beginning with infancy, there is a path to safeguarding our health,” said Dr. Aldo Calvo, D.O., Broward Health’s medical director of ambulatory services.

‘The key is preventive care. Early detection of a potential health issue or an early diagnosis of an underlying condition improves the out-comes. Being healthy starts here.”

Through a health assessment, a physician will guide you through the health screenings and tests that are appropriate depending on your age group:

Infants/Toddlers

Infants and toddlers are routinely screened, and immunizations are recommended based on a child’s age. Physical measurements are tracked, and developmental and behavioral screenings are recorded to ensure that a child’s development is progressing as it should.

Children/Teens

Even with the pandemic, parents and guardians should not overlook routine physicals and vaccinations for their children. The concern of doctors is that with virtual learning, students will not be getting vaccinated.

“As more children return to school campuses, it is important that they have their annual physical and that they are properly immunized against infectious diseases,” said Margaret Lott, M.D., pediatrics, Broward Health Community Health Services. “Children will continue to come into contact with others and vaccinations can be lifesaving.”

Those infectious and life-threatening diseases include whooping cough, measles, mumps, rubella, influenza, Hepatitis B, and polio. The CDC also recommends the Human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccination to anyone through age 26.

Adults

As we age, health issues can, and do, arise, and may go unnoticed. By visiting a physician every year for a routine check-up, you can identify issues before they become dangerous or life-threatening.

“COVID-19 cannot and should not be an excuse for us not to make an appointment for an annual exam,” said Calvo. “Your doctor will advise you on the important screenings, tests and vaccinations, based on your age, health risks and other lifestyle factors. Your health is your most important asset and you should treat it as such.”

Older adults

As we advance in age, so do health issues. In addition to physical ailments, older adults are at an increased risk for accidents or injuries due to a fall. With COVID, many older adults are now isolated, which means their healthcare needs may go unmet.

“Caregivers must be even more diligent today,” said Calvo. “Prescriptions must be filled, wounds need to be examined and communication is essential to help ensure that the elderly are provided for, even if they are active and live independently.”

According to the CDC, for older Americans the leading drivers of illness, disability and deaths are chronic diseases such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, arthritis, and cancer. The risk of Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias also increases with age.

We also experience sensory, physiological, and cognitive changes. That might make it more difficult for older adults to cope with disaster situations such as a pandemic.

Make your appointment with your physician today to ensure a path to a healthy, long life. Ask about the protocols and procedures they have in place to ensure a safe visit to their office. Make sure to follow their direction, wear a mask and maintain social distancing.

Broward Health is committed to providing high quality care to all those we serve. To find a physician, visit BrowardHealth.org/Find-Doctor or to speak with a registered nurse, call our Nurse Connect line at 954-320-5730.