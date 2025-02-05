Dwyane Wade Opens Up About Scary Health Diagnosis and More

Advertisement

The retired NBA star revealed he had 40% of his kidney removed on the latest episode of his podcast.

By Jared Alexander

(Source: The Root)

Dwyane Wade is getting personal on his podcast, “The Why with Dwyane.” On the latest episode, the former NBA star revealed a recent health scare he experienced, sharing information to hopefully help listeners who could have a similar experience.

On the episode obtained by People, Wade spoke to his co-host Bob Metelus about the “shocking” diagnosis, revealing that he had put off going to the doctor for his physical appointment for “a year.”

Wade recalls having stomach and cramping issues, as well as issues with urination. “’Why is my piss coming out slow, why is my stream ain’t powerful? Why is it a little weak?’” he said he remembers asking. He then explained that a full body scan revealed the tumor on one of his kidneys. “The doctor was like, ‘You need to have kidney surgery,’ he explained.

Wade, after other doctors agreed with the diagnosis, went through with the surgery in December of 2023. They removed 40% of his left kidney and then determined that the tumor was indeed cancerous.

“My own journey to have that surgery, I think it was the first time that my family, my dad, my kids, they saw me weak,” Wade explained on the episode. “That moment was probably the weakest point I’ve ever felt in my life.”

He went on to call the decision to go through with the surgery a “personal” one. “If this is cancerous, if this tumor, this cyst is cancerous, on your kidney, you’re 41 years old, you probably need surgery because it’s something that needs to be removed so it doesn’t spread,” Wade added.

Still, he described finding “strength” in his family, who supported him through it. Wade’s family of course includes his wife Gabrielle Union, and his children Zaire (22) Zaya, (17), Xavier (11) and Kaavia James (6). He also is legal guardian of his nephew Dahveon Morris.

“As a man, you never want your family to see you weak,” he said. “Don’t want to be perceived weak, don’t want to be seen in your weakest moments but I had to.”