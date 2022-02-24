Early Voting in Broward County Begins This Saturday February 26, 2022, Through Sunday, March 6, 2022

BROWARD COUNTY, FL — Voters who were registered to vote by February 7, 2022, will be able to vote early in the March 8, 2022, Special General & Municipal Elections. The following are helpful reminders on how to be prepared for Early Voting:

Four Early Voting Locations are available from Saturday, February 26 through Sunday, March 6:

*African American Research Library

*E. Pat Larkins Community Center

*Lauderhill Mall

*Tamarac Branch Library

Early Voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast a vote

Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early Voting Site

Voters should take note that Florida law required voters to present picture ID with signature. Acceptable forms of ID are listed in our website browardvotes.gov

Results for the March 8 Elections including Vote-by-Mail Ballots, Early Voting and Election Day votes begin streaming on our website at 7 p.m. on election night. Results will be updated frequently on our website http://www.browardvotes.gov until all precincts are reported.