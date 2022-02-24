Early Voting in Broward County Begins This Saturday February 26, 2022, Through Sunday, March 6, 2022

February 24, 2022

    BROWARD COUNTY, FL — Voters who were registered to vote by February 7, 2022, will be able to vote early in the March 8, 2022, Special General & Municipal Elections. The following are helpful reminders on how to be prepared for Early Voting:

  • Four Early Voting Locations are available from Saturday, February 26 through Sunday, March 6:

*African American Research Library

*E. Pat Larkins Community Center

*Lauderhill Mall

*Tamarac Branch Library

  • Early Voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast a vote
  • Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early Voting Site
  • Voters should take note that Florida law required voters to present picture ID with signature. Acceptable forms of ID are listed in our website browardvotes.gov

Results for the March 8 Elections including Vote-by-Mail Ballots, Early Voting and Election Day votes begin streaming on our website at 7 p.m. on election night. Results will be updated frequently on our website http://www.browardvotes.gov until all precincts are reported.

 

