Early Voting in Broward County Begins This Saturday February 26, 2022, Through Sunday, March 6, 2022

BROWARD COUNTY, FL — Voters who were registered to vote by February 7, 2022, will be able to vote early in the March 8, 2022, Special General & Municipal Elections. The following are helpful reminders on how to be prepared for Early Voting:
- Four Early Voting Locations are available from Saturday, February 26 through Sunday, March 6:
*African American Research Library
*E. Pat Larkins Community Center
*Lauderhill Mall
*Tamarac Branch Library
- Early Voting hours are from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Eligible Broward County voters may go to any of the Early Voting Sites to cast a vote
- Voters with disabilities will be able to vote using a touchscreen machine located at each Early Voting Site
- Voters should take note that Florida law required voters to present picture ID with signature. Acceptable forms of ID are listed in our website browardvotes.gov
Results for the March 8 Elections including Vote-by-Mail Ballots, Early Voting and Election Day votes begin streaming on our website at 7 p.m. on election night. Results will be updated frequently on our website http://www.browardvotes.gov until all precincts are reported.
