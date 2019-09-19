Eastern Stars donate to local school

September 19, 2019 Carma Henry Local News 0
Eastern Stars donate to local school

Members of Mary Arline Chapter #149, Queen Damila #80 and Walking by Faith #487 Order of Eastern Stars donated 45 book bags to All My Children Academy in Pompano Beach, Florida. The Worthy Matron Beverly Kelly-Swann, Valerie Fitzgerald and Melony Waller along with their chapter members are always ready to serve the community.

 

