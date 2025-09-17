Empowering Palm Beach: How One Local Healthcare Leader is Bringing Care to Every Doorstep

Advertisement

“Healthcare is a right, not a privilege.” – Dr. Jinga Oglesby-Brihm

By Bobby R. Henry, Sr.

When Dr. Jinga Oglesby-Brihm walks into a room, whether it’s a clinic exam space, a virtual visit, or the living room of a homebound patient, she carries with her not only a stethoscope but also a mission: to make quality healthcare accessible to all, regardless of the ability to pay.

Dr. Oglesby-Brihm, founder and CEO of Empower Healthcare, Inc., is a board-certified Adult Nurse Practitioner with more than 19 years of experience serving South Florida communities, from Miami to The Glades. Her goal is simple yet ambitious: to close healthcare gaps and help Palm Beach County residents live healthier, fuller lives.

Care That Meets You Where You Are

Empower Healthcare has reimagined how patients can receive care. For those who can’t make it to a clinic, providers can show up on their doorstep with a house call. For patients juggling work, school, or caregiving duties, a video call offers a lifeline of convenience. And for anyone needing same day’s help, the Empower walk-in clinic ensures no one is left untreated.

“It’s about meeting people where they are,” Dr. Oglesby-Brihm explains. “Sometimes that’s literally in their living room. Sometimes it’s over a computer screen. And sometimes it’s in a clinic setting. But in every case, it’s about creating a safe space where patients feel seen, respected, and cared for. “

A Doctor Who Feels Like Family

Patients often describe visiting Dr. Oglesby-Brihm as more like catching up with a family member than a typical doctor’s appointment. She listens deeply, acknowledges each patient’s personal health journey, and co-creates personalized care plans.

“When I think about treating someone, I think about how I would want my own family cared for,” she says. “With compassion, honesty, and the belief that their story matters.”

This relationship-based approach has touched countless lives—whether its helping older adults manage chronic conditions, providing urgent care for sudden illnesses, or offering preventive screenings and education to keep families healthy.

Building Healthier Communities

Empower Healthcare doesn’t stop at medical visits. The team regularly hosts free health seminars and chronic disease management programs to help patients take charge of their health. Membership plans, designed for affordability, extend access to individuals without workplace benefits, early retirees, students, and dependents.

“We believe cost should never be a barrier to care,” says Dr. Oglesby-Brihm. “Healthcare is a right, not a privilege.”

A Leader Rooted in Service

Born in Miami and now raising her family in Palm Beach County, Dr. Oglesby-Brihm has earned recognition for her leadership and compassion. Her accolades include the Care Award from Memorial Regional Healthcare System, recognition as a Ronald McNair Research Scholar, and the Sigma Theta Tau Rising Star of Research and Scholarship. She has trained at some of the top institutions in the country, including Jackson Memorial Hospital and the University of Miami, specializing in heart and lung transplants, heart failure, and stem cell therapies.

Yet, despite her impressive résumé, she remains grounded. A self-professed Disney World fanatic, roller coaster enthusiast, and avid reader, Dr. Oglesby-Brihm emphasizes joy, balance, and family.

The Vision Ahead

Empower Healthcare’s mission is bold: to help the community break through healthcare disparities for a healthier future. With strong ties to organizations like the Diabetes Coalition of Palm Beach County, Healthier Glades, and Project Echo with the University of New Mexico, Empower Healthcare is part of a larger movement to ensure equitable care across the region.

“Empower is more than just a clinic,” says Dr. Oglesby-Brihm. “It’s a promise to the community that you are not alone in your health journey. We’re here, and we’ll walk alongside you every step of the way.”

Contact Us: Phone: (561) 867-7850

*Working Hours: Monday, Wednesday, Friday 9 a.m. -5 p.m.

*Address: 183 S. Lake Ave, Pahokee, FL, 33476

*Working Hours: Tuesday 9 a.m. -12 p.m. and Thursday 9 a.m. -4 p.m.

*Address: 1200 S Main St, Ste 102 Belle Glade, FL 33430