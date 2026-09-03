Enrollment Decline Puts South Florida Schools at Risk of Closure

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By Westside Gazette Staff

A growing decline in student enrollment is forcing school districts across South Florida to consider closing or restructuring dozens of campuses, raising concerns about the future of neighborhood schools and the communities that depend on them.

Broward County Public Schools officials have begun reviewing 10 schools for possible closure, just months after the district approved the closing of six other campuses. In Miami-Dade County, officials have identified 26 schools for reassessment or comprehensive review.

The decisions come as both districts face thousands of vacant seats and significant demographic changes. School officials point to declining birth rates, the rising cost of living, changing immigration patterns and increased competition from school choice options as some of the factors contributing to declining enrollment.

Broward Superintendent Howard Hepburn said the district currently has approximately 60,000 empty seats and lost another 11,000 students between the first day of the previous school year and the start of the current school year.

“It is a tough decision for myself and also for the board, but we have to be fiscally responsible at the same time,” Hepburn said.

The 10 Broward schools under consideration are Banyan Elementary, Coral Springs Elementary, Silver Lakes Elementary, Dolphin Bay Elementary, Hollywood Park Elementary, Lloyd Estates Elementary, Oakridge Elementary, Forest Glen Middle, Walter C. Young Middle and William Dandy Middle.

School Board Chair Sarah Leonardi acknowledged the emotional toll of the process on families and communities.

“No one on this board wants to hurt the communities that we represent,” Leonardi said. “Everyone up here understands this is an extremely painful process for everyone involved.”

District officials say school closures and consolidations are needed to “right-size” a school system with substantially more classroom capacity than students.

But some parents and community members questioned whether closing schools addresses the underlying reasons families are leaving the public education system.

“There’s been a lot of focus on closing schools or absorbing schools to meet the decline in enrollment rather than finding what is the cause of our decline,” one speaker said during a recent district workshop.

Others warned that neighborhood schools serve purposes beyond education. Closing a campus could disrupt childcare arrangements, enrichment opportunities and other services that families have come to rely on.

Hepburn said several factors appear to be contributing to Broward’s enrollment decline, including the region’s affordability challenges, lower birth rates, changes in immigration and the growth of school choice.

“I think the affordability and the birthrate are definitely a correlation,” Hepburn said. “Also immigration policies, many of our newcomers are not coming to the country right now, which South Florida is a hotbed for immigration, and also the advancement of school choice.”

The latest Broward proposal follows the district’s decision last school year to close six campuses as part of its response to declining enrollment.

And more closures could be considered.

School Board member Allen Zeman questioned whether the current proposal goes far enough to address the district’s enrollment losses.

“Twenty-seven, to be clear, is 16.6% of our schools while our enrollment is going down 40%,” Zeman said. “It’s less than half. I don’t think that’s bold. I think that’s right.”

As Broward and Miami-Dade officials weigh their options, families and community leaders are left facing a difficult question: how can school districts adapt to changing enrollment while preserving the neighborhood schools and community resources that remain vital to South Florida families?